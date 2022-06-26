Price of the dollar today, Sunday, this is how the exchange rate woke up
Today Sunday June 26, 2022, the dollar quotes at 19.8674 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed the week at 19.8736 pesos per unit.
Dollar price in banks mexicans:
- Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.0168 – Sell: $20.0168
- HSBC: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86
- Banamex: Buy: $19.28 – Sell: $20.35
- Bancomer: Buy: $19.04 – Sell: $20.34
- Banorte: Purchase: $18.75 – Sale: $20.15
- Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.00 – Sale: $21.00
- IXE: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.70
- Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.90
- Monex: Purchase: $19.95 – Sale: $20.47
- Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $20.09
- Inbursa: Purchase: $19.50- Sale: $20.50
- Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06
- Exchange: Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $20.46
- Banregio: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.60
As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $21,406 with an upward trend in real time.
referring to euroit is quoted at $20.97 pesos, for $24.36 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.
