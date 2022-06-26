Price of the dollar today, Sunday, this is how the exchange rate woke up

Today Sunday June 26, 2022, the dollar quotes at 19.8674 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed the week at 19.8736 pesos per unit.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.0168 – Sell: $20.0168

: Buy $20.0168 – Sell: $20.0168 HSBC : Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86

: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86 Banamex : Buy: $19.28 – Sell: $20.35

: Buy: $19.28 – Sell: $20.35 Bancomer: Buy: $19.04 – Sell: $20.34

Buy: $19.04 – Sell: $20.34 Banorte: Purchase: $18.75 – Sale: $20.15

Purchase: $18.75 – Sale: $20.15 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.00 – Sale: $21.00

Purchase: $18.00 – Sale: $21.00 IXE: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.70

Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.70 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.90 Monex: Purchase: $19.95 – Sale: $20.47

Purchase: $19.95 – Sale: $20.47 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $20.09

Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $20.09 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.50- Sale: $20.50

Purchase: $19.50- Sale: $20.50 Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06

Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06 Exchange: Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $20.46

Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $20.46 Banregio: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.60

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $21,406 with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $20.97 pesos, for $24.36 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

