premieres his first project after winning the trial against Amber Heard

After celebrating in style his victory in the trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, it seems that the blood is gradually returning to flow for the professional of Johnny Depp. The actor had quite a few projects on standby, even some already canceled, at the expense of what will happen to the process that has done so much damage to his reputation and that is still going on. As reported by “Deadline” we will see the actor in his first unlocked project very soon and it will be on television

Related news

The docuseriesBoston George” , which has been a long time in the making, and which is known to chronicle the life of drug lord and smuggler George Jacob Jung, already has a premiere date: on the Fandor streaming service on July 22. This series consists of five episodes and in the footage many interviews with Depp qwho played the late Jung in the film “Blow” from 2001. This will be the first movie or television content starring the actor after the long trial with Amber Heard.

In statements from long agoDepp described the character as “one of my instant favorite people” and as “a very charming outlaw. The docuseries explores Jung’s sex life, drugs, rock ‘n’ roll and breaking the law. The real-life protagonist filmed the series before he died last year, he participated in the series alongside Depp, author Bruce Porter, couple Ronda Clay Spinello, friend Waino “Tuna” Tuominen (played by Ethan Suplee in Blow ) and former undercover DEA agent Tom Tinnerington and DEA Special Agent Mike McManuyes, responsible of Jung’s raid.

As reported “Deadline”, after its premiere, Fandor plans to release one episode per week every Friday. Cinedigm will make each episode available on TVOD the day after it premieres: “The story of Jung, nicknamed Boston George and The American, is that he was a major figure in the cocaine trade in the US in the 1990s. 1970s and early 1980s. He and his partner Carlos Leader made smuggling cocaine into the US for the Colombian Medellin cartel. He was sentenced to 70 years in prison in 1994 on conspiracy charges, but was released in 2014″.

It was precisely Jung’s death in 2021 that stopped a job that had been underway for two years. After the death of the producer of “Boston George” Said Georgette Angelos: “The time we spent with George was so impactful, not only as filmmakers, but also as individuals. An everlasting impression that we realized throughout the interview process was a theme for anyone who crossed George’s path. I know that the audience will feel the same after watching the series. It was an honor to have been part of this project and watch it all materialize, telling the whole story of the last true outlaw.”

“Boston George he was the ultimate cult icon, as famous as he was infamous,” said Erick Opeka, president and chief strategy officer of Cinedigm. “Georgette and Chris have masterfully given fans of Boston George an up close and personal, uncensored look at the years following Blow and George’s release from prison and we couldn’t be more excited to introduce George’s story to the public.” .