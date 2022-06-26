premieres his first project after winning the trial against Amber Heard

After celebrating in style his victory in the trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, it seems that the blood is gradually returning to flow for the professional of Johnny Depp. The actor had quite a few projects on standby, even some already canceled, at the expense of what will happen to the process that has done so much damage to his reputation and that is still going on. As reported by “Deadline” we will see the actor in his first unlocked project very soon and it will be on television

The docuseriesBoston George” , which has been a long time in the making, and which is known to chronicle the life of drug lord and smuggler George Jacob Jung, already has a premiere date: on the Fandor streaming service on July 22. This series consists of five episodes and in the footage many interviews with Depp qwho played the late Jung in the film “Blow” from 2001. This will be the first movie or television content starring the actor after the long trial with Amber Heard.

