PlayStation will lose another exclusive that will finally come to Xbox this year

Surely more than one player was disappointed to learn that Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach it was a temporary PlayStation exclusive on consoles. The horror game debuted late last year on PS5, PS4, and PC. However, Xbox users have been left wanting to enjoy this recent installment.

Fortunately, this will change soon, as it was confirmed that the exclusivity of the title on PlayStation will end in a few months. This will make its arrival on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One possible. Another surprise is that the title will have a physical release on these consoles and an attractive special edition.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach Coming this year to Xbox consoles

The followers of the saga will have to be patient, because for now Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach does not have a confirmed release date for Xbox. However, we do know that it will be released sometime in the fall, that is, between September and December of this year.

Maximum Games revealed that it is preparing physical copies of the game for Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One, which will also be available in the fall. On the other hand, a special edition was announced for all consoles, which can be obtained at the end of the year.

The bundle will include a physical copy of the game, a steelbook, a reversible Sun and Moon plush, a Vanny figure, a Mr. Hippo magnet, a set of pins featuring iconic characters, and a collector’s edition box. It is important to mention that this pack will also be offered for PS5 and PS4.

For now, the price of the standard edition or the collection package of Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach. Below you can see an image to know all the collectibles of the special edition:

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach Special Edition

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC. Coming this fall to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. Look for other news about the horror franchise at this link.

