Paul McCartney shared a video of Johnny Depp on stage and sparked controversy

Paul MCCARTNEY was in the focus of criticism for a detail of his show at the festival Glastonbury, of England, which provoked rejection in a sector of his public. Legendary Bassist the Beatles reproduced on the giant screens of the recital an image of Johnny Deppand the fans did not forgive him.

With just turned 80 and a stainless spirit, McCartney headed the stage this Saturday Pyramid of the mythical British festival with a concert of more than two and a half hours that, without a doubt, will go down in history.

Johnny Depp’s image appeared at Paul McCartney’s Glastonbury show

The musician had the collaboration of Bruce Springsteen and of Dave Grohlin what was the first appearance on a stage of the leader of Foo Fighters after the death of his friend and bandmate, the drummer taylor hawkins. Also, as if that were not enough, the bassist did a virtual duet with John Lennon which shocked the viewers. However, not everything was a celebration and an appearance by the actor from Pirates of the Caribbean aroused public rejection.

McCartney performed 36 songs in total, 21 of which are part of the repertoire of the unforgettable Fab Four from Liverpool. But when she sat down at the piano to play “My Valentine”, a song from his solo album Kisses on the Bottom (2012), an image of Johnny Depp made it go from emotion and nostalgia to controversy.

Natalie Portman and Johnny Depp, the figures of the video clip of “My Valentine”, by Paul McCartney (Photo: Video capture)

The legal dispute between Depp and his ex-wife, Amber Heard, penetrated deeply into the fans and the crack is still latent, beyond the verdict that found the actress guilty of defamation. Therefore, it did not go down well that McCartney decided to include the actor in his show.

The reality is that Depp and his colleague, the renowned Hollywood actress Natalie Portman, are part of the video for “My Valentine”, which was shot in 2012 and directed by McCartney himself. the actress of Annihilation appears in the first seconds of the clip, and interprets the lyrics of the song with sign language. moments later, you can see the actor with his guitar in tow doing the same thing as Portman.

The projection of the video was included in McCartney’s new tour, called “Got Back Tour 2022″, and had already caused controversy in May of this year, when the bassist appeared in Orlando, Florida. As rescued by the site TMZ in that opportunity, neither the theme nor the images were part of the previous tour of the former beatlescalled “Freshen Up Tour”, which took place between 2018 and 2019.

Paul McCartney – ‘My Valentine’ (Official Video)

On Twitter, Sir Paul’s fans were divided between messages of support and criticism. “Thank you for supporting your partner Johnny Depp”, One of the fans told him, but another -on the other hand- expressed his disappointment: “I love Paul McCartney, but I am very disappointed that he has shown images of Johnny Depp. he is an embarrassment”. Along the same lines, a third remarked: “I am deeply disappointed in Paul McCartney and Glastonbury for the Johnny Depp video. Seems like it goes against everything Glastonbury stands for”.