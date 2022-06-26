Paul McCartney divides his fans after paying tribute to his friend Johhny Depp

Johnny Depp continues to enjoy after his recent victory in the defamation trial against Amber Heard. The actor received support from many people during the judicial process and also afterwards. Including some celebrities like Paul MCCARTNEY.

The Beatles legend is close friends with Johnny Depp and he wanted to show his support again during one of his concerts, in a gesture that he already repeated weeks ago.

McCartney was the protagonist of Glastonbury and he did not miss the opportunity to send a message to his friend, in a decision that has generated a variety of opinions.

While performing, a video of Johnny Depp unfolded on the screen. In it, he appears performing sign language while continuing to play his melody. My Valentine.

Friendship has also moved to the professional field. It’s not the first time Johnny Depp collaborates by appearing in some of his video clips of the legendary singer.

The division of opinions was immediate. Many criticized McCartney’s gesture, due to the controversy he has with his ex-wife Amber Heard.

In the meantime, Amber Heard seeks to appeal the recent jury verdict in Fairfax County, Virginia. A process that could cost you an excessive amount of money.

Amber Heard did not reach an agreement with Johnny Depp

It all comes after the legal teams of Johnny Depp and Amber Hearddid not reach a last-minute agreement last Friday to resolve this issue.

Precisely camille vasquezthe lawyer of Johnny Depp, revealed how his client felt after the jury’s verdict. In addition, he denied the rumors of a possible relationship with the interpreter.