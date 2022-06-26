Patronage and metaverse: the ambitious artistic project of Keanu Reeves with his partner, Alexandra Grant

It is not the Matrix, but it is an invitation to explore the potential of the new interaction dynamics that have arisen with virtuality. Keanu Reeves and his partner, the consummate painter Alexandra Grant, have opted for a project to get artists to generate work for sale in the metaverse.

Thanks to NFTs Non-Fungible Tokens, non-fungible assets), digital artists begin to occupy positions never thought of for creations that are not materialized in a tangible medium. In this spirit, the couple-sponsored charity The Futureverse Foundation wants to find and fund filmmakers to create art specifically for the web.

in conversation with The Hollywood ReporterGrant and Reeves revealed the goals of the project. “If we have this opportunity to build a new economy of cultural exchange, how do we do it?”, the artist first asked the question. “It’s new for all of us to think about the partnerships between the art world, Hollywood and technology coming together in this really beautiful way.” he continued.

The pair, along with Non-Fungible Labs co-founder Brooke Howard-Smith, want to help artists get their work into the digital space and turn their art into NFTs, which they can then market. The goal of the foundation is to make the metaverse more accessible, Grant said.

“ This is the beginning, an incipient moment for a technological change. Some people understand that they are already in the metaverse while others don’t know what an NFT is. ”, he continued.

In a statement to the same medium, Keanu Reeves shared that he is excited about the initiative and the future opportunities that the project can bring to artists.

“I am honored to join the efforts of Non-Fungible Labs in cooperation with Alexandra Grant for the Futureverse Foundation’s extraordinary program and opportunity in support of artists and creators globally,” said the actor.

In the process of selecting the artists, the foundation will be advised by professionals from the art world to choose quality filmmakers, with a focus on the voices of women and members of indigenous communities.

Reeves with his partner, Alexandra Grant The Grosby Group

“In a way I see these grants as social acupuncture; you will not be able to change everything, because that is not the intention, the intention is to find the correct energy meridian to put a change needle, ”he clarified. Grant wants to remove “the mysteries” that sometimes surround the act of buying and valuing art both in the metaverse and in real life.

“ Many people with a background in fine art think of NFTs as a picture with a ledger. What’s really happening is a rethinking not just of currency, but of what a shareable object is. Do you have a physical presence? It has value? Who gives you that? Without realizing it, the foundation is causing a reevaluation of Western art, of practices based on colonialism, of all these issues ”, said the painter.

Grant is a 49-year-old Los Angeles-based artist who graduated from Swarthmore College, a mid-19th-century college south of Philadelphia. During her childhood and adolescence, she spent long periods in Mexico, France and Spain. Different museums preserve his work, such as the LACMA (Los Angeles County Museum of Art), the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles, the Blanton Museum (Austin, Texas) or the Art Gallery of Ontario (Toronto, Canada). In addition, she has exhibited in various galleries in her city. She is also a philanthropist and has created the GrantLOVE project. Through it, she has obtained funds for different charitable associations in the city of Los Angeles thanks to the sale of works of art that she herself creates.

Reeves and Grant have been together for several years, although they have known each other for at least a decade. The two had collaborated on a couple of books from X Artists’ Books: Ode to Happiness (an ode to happinesspublished in 2011), the first work of both, and shadows (Shades, from 2016). In them, the actor wrote poetic texts and the artist put the illustrations. In fact, that’s one of Grant’s jobs: building on the words of others and then bringing them to life through drawings, illustrations, sculptures, or even video installations. Their collaboration has meant that they have been seen together at events such as Art Basel, in Switzerland, or at an exhibition in Paris where they presented their book.