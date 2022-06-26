‘Old Hollywood’ glamor at the 2021 Oscars

The red has been, without a doubt, the winning color on the Oscars 2021 red carpet. From Angela Basset to Olivia Colman, through Reese Witherspoon or amanda seyfried, all of them have chosen it for their night looks. But without a doubt it has been Seyfried who has managed to rescue all the glamor from old Hollywood with a style that promises to be recorded in the retina as the most elegant of the 93rd edition of the Oscars.

Nominated for Best Supporting Actress for his role in MankAmanda has given a lesson in glamor with a red dress from Armani Prive tulle, which left her shoulders bare and featured a suggestive V-neckline. With a voluminous skirt, the design evokes the style of some of the actresses who marked the golden age of Hollywood, from Judy Garland to Vivienne Leigh.

PoolGetty Images

The red has always been among the favorites of the big names in Hollywood and his predilection for designs that mark the silhouette and highlight the neckline have marked the history of the most remembered looks in the history of cinema.

the look beauty that Amanda Seyfried has chosen is also heir to the style of the great Hollywood divas. The actress collected her hair in a low bun polished with a side parting and opted for the color garnet for her lips and slightly smoky eyes in lilac and purple tones.

PoolGetty Images

A look with which Amanda Seyfried has given a lesson on how to update the hollywood glamor sheathed in a magnificent Armani design and making it clear that opting for the classics is always a success. And her look promises to be among the most remembered this year.

