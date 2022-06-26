Nicole Kidman and the unpublished image of her wedding with Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman and her guest dress with feathers

They form one of the most stable couples on the international scene. Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban they just celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary and both have wanted to share some images on their Instagram accounts to commemorate such an important day for them. It has been Nicole, winner of an Oscar from the Academy, who has recovered an unpublished image of the link. “Sweet XVI. I remember it like it was yesterday. Forever“, has written next to a photograph in which both appear during the ceremony lighting a candle.

A ceremony that took place on June 25, 2006 in Sydneycity where the interpreter was born. The bride left her Darling Point home in a cream-colored Rolls-Royce accompanied by her father Anthony Kidman and the paparazzi got some pictures of that moment. She was radiant.

don arnoldGetty Images

Nicole Kidman wore a dress created by Nicolas Ghesquière for Balenciaga. Ivory in color with delicate Cornelli lace embroidery over a one-shoulder silk sheath dress, this design was made in Paris and shipped to Sydney for the big day.

The bridal look was completed fine silk tulle veil, that Nicole did not get up until it was time to pronounce their wedding vows. It was then that it was possible to see that the actress wore some simple tear drop pearl earrings and a corsage composed of white roses double petals dotted with small buds of pink carnations.

The couple said ‘yes, I do’ in the st patrick’s church It was built in the middle of the 19th century. Among the guests were Hugh Jackman and Naomi Watts, close friends of the actress.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman, 16 years of love

The singer country He also wanted to have a digital detail with his wife for their wedding anniversary and that is why he has uploaded an image in which they appear to be having something on what seems like a romantic vacation. “Happy sweet 16, baby”Keith has written next to this image in which both appear most smiling and enjoying a marriage that is one of the longest in Hollywood.

