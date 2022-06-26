After several months in which it was speculated that Netflix would have one cheapest subscription but with advertisementsnow it’s officialafter Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of the streaming platformconfirmed the news.

According to the director, the proposal will be aimed at all people who consider that the current price of the platform is high, but who should also consider that they will not have problems seeing ads while consuming content.

Official: Netflix will have cheaper subscription with ads. Photo: Pixabay



According to the manager, for a long time they forgot to address the concerns of this customer segment, which is about to change. One of the important points that the platform wants to make clear is that current plans will not be affected by the introduction of ads.

The idea is to introduce a completely new subscription, which is seen as a new option to gain subscribers. Although for now, no more details about this new subscription have been released, so we will have to wait a little longer.

“We’ve left a large segment of customers off the table, which is the people who say, ‘Hey, Netflix is ​​too expensive for me and I don’t care about advertising. We’re adding a new level with ads; we’re not adding ads to Netflix as you know it today. We’re adding a level with ads for people who say, ‘Hey, I want a lower price and I’ll watch the ads,'” Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix, posted.

