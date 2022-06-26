Netflix prepares new romantic comedy with Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron and Joey King





We all love romantic comedies, especially when they have a luxury cast like the new Netflix production, which has Zac Efron, Nicole Kidman and Joey King as protagonists.

That’s right geekzillos, Netflix announced that Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, and Joey King will star in their upcoming romantic comedy.

Although the information about the plot of the next romantic comedy with Zac Efron from Netflix is ​​scarce, the streaming platform shares the following description with us; A surprise romance has hilarious consequences for a girl, her mother and her movie star boss as they grapple with the complications of love, sex and identity.

So we will have to wait for Netflix to give us more information; Here we share everything that is known until today:

Director: Richard LaGravenese (Behind the Chandelier; PS I Love You; The Last Five Years; Freedom Writers)

Screenplay: Carrie Solomon and Richard LaGravenese

Production: Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Alyssa Altman for Roth/Kirschenbaum Films

Cast: Academy Award, Golden Globe, SAG and Emmy Award winner Nicole Kidman (All About the Ricardos; Big Little Lies; Nine Perfect Strangers)SAG nominee Zac Efron (I’ll Handle the Beer; The Greatest Showman; Extremely Cruel, Evil, and Wicked) and Golden Globe, SAG and Emmy Award nominee Joey King (Bullet Train; The Act; The Kissing Booth). Are you ready for the new romantic comedy coming to Netflix?

Release date

The estimated release date for the Netflix romantic comedy is not yet known, so we recommend that you keep an eye on the website. This note will be updated with future news.



