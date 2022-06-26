Néstor Araujo chose America to go to the World Cup in QatarHalftime

Nestor Araujo He was honest about his decision to go back to school. MX League just this summer of 2022 when a new season is about to start. The central defender explained that his decision to play in the America it is because he wants to secure his place in the Qatar World Cup with the Mexican National Team.

“I think that being in Europe is always competitive, you are full, there should be no reason to change here (in Liga MX), even with that touch of more responsibility, of more pressure that you know something is going wrong and the whole country finds out, something good and also. With that idea I come to be able to help and do my bit, ”he told TUDN and recalled that he did not go to Russia because of his injury.

“Just like four years ago, some don’t know, I decided, together with the coaching staff, not to go to the World Cup, now I also decide to come to America to play a World Cup. The decision, four years ago when I was injured, and with Juan Carlos Osorio I said ‘I’m not going’ now, my decision is ‘there is a world cup’ my decision is ‘I come to America‘”.

The defender considered that America is made up of a great team under the orders of Fernando “Tano” Ortiz.

“It is a great team in which I am, you know them and it excites you more, It is a good squad, a good group, they have welcomed me, the club is very good and nothing, I would say many things but you have to work hard, you have to be well, things go well if I’m well. It’s no use saying anything if I’m not physically fit or I’m not performing as well as I should. I’m going to get used to it as soon as possible and hopefully it will be from Day 1 because you have to work hard, ”she said.

“Yesterday I arrived at the hotel with my wife, (and she asked me) ‘how did it go?’ Happy, I’m happy, you have everything: the group is very well, very healthy, they welcomed me, some of them you already know, Memo (Ochoa), Jona (Two Saints)Jurgen (Damm), Michael (Layun)you already know them and everything comes together, I’m happy, excited, hopefully this smile will continue on Matchday 17 and then continue”.