Natalie Portman net worth: the fortune of the protagonist of Thor and winner of the Oscar

Natalie Portman is an Israeli-born American actress who has a net worth of $90 million, and is one of the most famous women in the world. Hollywood.

Portman has been a vital part of the film industry since her childhood, making a seamless transition from child acting to mature roles in the 2000s and has since won countless awards for her many performances. She is among the highest paid actresses in the world.

born in israel

Your real name is Neta-Lee Hershlag, and was born on June 9, 1981 in Jerusalem, Israel. She was raised in a Jewish family, and her mother Shelley continues to act as Portman’s agent, while her father is a gynecologist.

Initially, his family moved to Washington, DC, but they soon moved to Connecticut in 1988. The family eventually put down roots on Long Island, where Portman attended a Jewish elementary school and learned Hebrew.

During her time on Long Island, Natalie also became involved in ballet and other forms of dance. She began studying performing arts and it soon became clear that she was destined for a career in the entertainment industry.

A star from childhood

At the age of 10, she was discovered by an agent. Although she initially turned down the opportunity to become a child model, she agreed to audition for acting roles.

The race of Natalie Portman began in 1992 when she was Laura Bell Bundy’s understudy in the musical ruthless. Bundy’s other stand-in was Britney Spears.

After that, Portman landed her starring role in the movie Leon: The Professional. At this point, he adopted his stage name, Natalie Portmanfor the first time.

She then played Mathilda, a major character in the 1994 French action film, which generated more than $46 million at the box office. Although it received mostly positive reviews, some questioned the sexualization of Portman’s character, including Portman herself in later years.

After honing his craft in theatrical productions and short films, Natalie Portman returned to the mainstream with 1995’s Heat. Al Pacino Y Robert DeNiroplayed the suicidal daughter of Pacino’s character.

Luke and Leia’s mother

Although still a teenager, Portman transitioned into adult roles with Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menacein 1999.

Critics viewed the film unfavourably, but its commercial success could not be denied. When all was said and done, The Phantom Menace it grossed $924 million at the box office, making it the second-highest-earning film at the time.

Portman subsequently shot the other films in the trilogy.

The much deserved Oscar

Another great advance for portman occurred when he starred black swan with Mila Kunis. The modestly budgeted film not only proved to be a smash hit at the box office with earnings of over $329 million, but also earned Portman a Academy Award for Best Actress.