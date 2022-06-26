Movie success! These are the highest grossing movies in history

Social problems, relations between humans and Na’vi and greed are some of the plots of a film that became the highest grossing in history.

2. Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Marvel has been synonymous with success for years and we translate that into box office receipts. For many, each Avengers movie has been the most anticipated of the year. In this case, “Endgame” is the last installment of the saga, continuing the events that occurred in Avengers: Infinity War. In this latest installment that ends a long saga of films, the Avengers must meet one last time and will do whatever it takes to be victorious in the war against Thanos. Thor, Iron Man, and Captain America, among others, must repair the damage caused by the titan and to do so, they will use all the weapons within their reach.

This installment directed by the Russo brothers, will conclude an adventure started 11 years ago and 21 movies. Earning a worldwide gross of $2,797,501,328, the 2019 release ranked second among the highest-grossing films in history, behind only Avatar.

3.Titanic (1997)

The classics are not lacking among the highest-grossing films in history and we have all seen Titanic at some point or, at least, some of its most mythical scenes. Despite being almost thirty years old, the story starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet never gets old.

This 1997 movie tells the events that occurred in 1912, on the maiden voyage of the RMS Titanic ocean liner from England to New York. On board the ship are two fictional passengers from different social classes, Jack and Rose, who fall in love during the trip and struggle to keep their love despite the differences and obstacles that separate them. The film also focuses on other characters, based on real people who traveled on that ship, and its climax is the moment of the crash of the Titanic against an iceberg, which caused the fatal sinking of the ship and an enormous number of human losses.

The tape took eleven Oscars and is remembered as one of the most important in the history of cinema. Also among the highest grossing.

4. Star Wars: The Force Awakens

The Force Awakens is Episode VII of the Star Wars saga and is set chronologically 30 years after the events of Episode VI. It is the film that begins the third trilogy and the return of a mythical saga that made Star Wars fans fill movie theaters around the world in December 2015.

Although there are “the usual ones”, also a new generation. “The Force Awakens” features several of the classic characters from the sagasuch as Leia or Han Solo, although it focuses on new characters such as Rey, Finn or Poe Dameron, soldiers of the Resistance, and has Kylo Ren and his First Order, heir to the Galactic Empire, as a new villain.

“The Force Awakens” is the return to the galaxies but with all the classic elements of the Star Wars movies: the action, the characteristic humor of the saga and the epic of the fights, the Jedi, the force, the battles galactic… being the perfect beginning for a new beginning.

5. Avengers: Infinity War

The second of the three Avengers movies in the top 10 grossing is Infinity War, premiered in 2018. This film directed by Anthony and Joe Russo with its special effects, the appearance of innumerable superheroes, spectacular combats and an unprecedented intergalactic journey, put it squarely in the Top 5 of the highest grossing films in history with an income of 2,048,359,754 Dollars.

Avengers: Infinity War tells the story of Thanos, a ruthless intergalactic titan. His main goal is collect all six Infinity Stones to wipe out half the population of the universe. In this first part of the fight against Thanos for the Infinity Stones, all the superheroes of the UCM will fight desperately to prevent the villain from getting hold of them.

6. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

The last of the films to get into the top 10 highest-grossing feature films in history is the one starring Spider-Man. One of the most anticipated movies of recent times for all the secrecy that surrounded it until the day of its premiere. At the gates of the Top 5 highest-grossing films in history, it managed to reach number 6 with $1,892,400,422 grossed in theaters around the world.

“No Way Home” is the Spider-Man installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM). In this sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home, Peter Parker’s identity has been revealed by the villain Mysterio. Your life and that of your loved ones takes a 360º turn, becoming a character persecuted by all. When it seems that nothing has a solution, Peter decides to ask his colleague Doctor Strange for help. However, something goes wrong and they cause a fracture in the multiverse.

7. Jurassic World (2015)

We return to Isla Nublar twenty-two years later. The island that was the scene of Jurassic Park comes back to life with another park of attractions with dinosaurs as the main attraction.

A dinosaur has been created in the utmost secrecy. And having grown up in total isolation, knows absolutely nothing from the outside. Its creators do not know its limits of intelligence and voracity, and when it manages to escape from its area, it will endanger all living beings on the island. Owen (Chris Pratt), an ex-military man who works in a secret area of ​​the park, and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard), director of the park, will have to find a way to control this animal before it kills them all.

8. The Lion King (2019)

Disney, in its commitment to return to the classics betting on new technology and live action, brought us in 2019 this remake of the film with the same name that brought tears to our eyes back in 1994. One of the most anticipated and most emotional films of the year, for the whole family. Who has not ever seen The Lion King or knows what the story of Simba and the others is about? After the death of his father at the hands of his uncle, Simba must flee his kingdom to save his life. He will form his own pack with Timon and Pumbaa, becoming his inseparable friends. It is with them that he will mature and seek the meaning of his life to reconnect with his pack and free them from the tyranny of his uncle Scar.

9. The Avengers (2012)

The Avengers, based on the Marvel comics, is the first in a series of four films in which well-known superheroes (Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Thor and Black Widow among others…) and they are the ones who will fight side by side to avenge humanity. The tesseract, a weapon with destructive powers, has fallen into the hands of the evil god Loki, endangering the safety of planet earth. It is then when Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), will recruit a team of superheroes that will do justice and will fight for world peace.

10. Fast & Furious 7 (2015)

Fast & Furious is a saga of action and racing movies that premiered its first feature film in 2001. Until today. Despite the fact that there are up to nine different installments, the most popular in cinemas was the one released in 2015, especially relevant for being released after the tragic death of paul walker and as a tribute to the actor. Fast & Furious 7 tells us how Dominic Torreto and Brian return to the United States after being pardoned and should try to live a quiet and legal life, though nothing is easy.

A film that bets on noise and spectacle, on action in this car franchise that you have surely heard of and that managed to raise $1,515,341,399

