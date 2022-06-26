Moses Ingram (‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’) Joins Natalie Portman’s New Series

In a very short time, Moses Ingram He has managed to take over the series conversation. We met this actress in queen’s gambitwhere for playing the best friend of Anya Taylor-Joy was nominated for an Emmy, and was later cast as the face of Inquisitor Reva in Obi-Wan Kenobithe most anticipated series of starwars. This last experience has not been as pleasant as we might have imagined, and not so much because of the disappointment that has spread in the fandom but because of the unpleasant reaction in networks that Ingram has had to deal with, facing several racist insults. To the point that Disney and Ewan McGregor they had to come out publicly in his defense.

These incidents behind him, Ingram’s career continues, and he seems reluctant to let go of starwars. This is how, according to The Hollywood Reporterthe actress has landed in an upcoming Apple TV + series titled Lady in the Lakeand starring Natalie Portman in her first episodic television role. The latter is especially curious since Portman also comes from starwarsand in fact she played in the saga the mother of the children (Luke and Leia) that Ingram in the role of Reva has not stopped pursuing throughout Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Apart from the saga Lady in the Lake is a project of the first order, based on the homonymous novel by Laura Lippmann. In front we find Alma Harl’el as a creator after succeeding with honey boyseconded by Portman herself as executive producer after the death of Jean-Marc Vallee. The miniseries is set in 1960s Baltimore, where an unsolved murder pushes housewife and mother Maddie Schwartz (Portman) to reinvent herself as an investigative journalist in pursuit of justice. Her path will cross that of Cleo Sherwood (Ingram), an activist who wants to change things in Baltimore.





Sherwood’s role was originally intended to Lupita Nyong’o, but the Oscar-winning actress left the project last May and Ingram has been chosen to replace her. The announcement comes shortly after Obi-Wan Kenobi has come to an end, and on the eve of Portman releasing his new movie with Marvel Studios in theaters. That is, Thor: Love and Thunderwhose arrival is scheduled for July 8.

Do you want to be up to date with all the latest movies and series? Sign up to our newsletter.