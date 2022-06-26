Monterrey vs. America de Cali LIVE today (3-0) | 06/25/2022

Safe shot from America de Cali.

Gooooal de Rayados! Gallardo alone in the area marks the third.

Rayados changes, enter: Kranevitter, Gallardo, Moreno and Pizarro- Exit: Funes, Meza, González and Medina.

Quiñones was trying to surprise the defense but was unsuccessful and got a corner kick.

Gooooal de Rayados! González with a header increases the lead.

Rayados goal! Aguirre took advantage of the center and headed his team ahead.

Yellow card for Mena for a foul on González.

The second half begins with Rayados wearing blue.

The first half ends.

Ramos misses a clear opportunity with the goal open.

Rayados center that Aguirre could not finish off in a good way.

Change of Rayados, Sánchez enters and González leaves.

Funes Mori receives a yellow card.

Ortíz shoots with power but the ball leaves the field.

América de Cali matches the game and the locals no longer dominate as they did at the beginning.

Near América de Cali after a shot by Quiñones that hit the crossbar.

Rayados constantly seeks pressure on the rival.

Start the game.

“We have been preparing ourselves, seeing what can be contributed, the commitment, the spaces that we have to fill. The previous tournament we did not have the expected strength, however, we are fundamentally rounding the high part. Aguirre comes to complement very well, Funes Mori is vital”.

“Monterrey wants to be in the first four places. In the tournament we were affected by the lack of goals, now, with the incorporations, we will have the option of taking a step forward. The path is clear: we are going to fight to be in the first four places”.

The team led by Vucetich has played three games in preseason, of which they have achieved victory in two of them and one defeat, that defeat was against Santos de Torreón and the last victory was against Pumas with a score of 3-0.

Nicho Sánchez was recently appointed coach of Raya2, the former player is already a club history as he is the team’s highest scoring defender, with 41 goals in 179 games, in addition to four championships: one from Liga BBVA MX, one from CONCACAF Liga of Champions and two MX Cups, that is why he will be recognized tonight.

Carlos Sierra, 31-year-old Colombian midfielder, in the last tournament played 16 games in which he managed to score 6 goals and one assist, this player will be essential for the team’s next campaign and will want to show himself against a great team in Mexico.

Rogelio Funes Mori, a 30-year-old center forward, has been in charge of being the top scorer for the Rayados in recent seasons, his performance in the northern team has been so good that it has earned him the call to the Mexican team, although in the last tournament, Funes Mori was not the scorer that was expected and after an injury that kept him away for many weeks, now recovered, he hopes to get into scoring mode to reverse the poor results.

Graterol, Mena, Gómez, Mosquera, Castillo, Lemos, Paz, Sierra, Sánchez, Ramos, Morales.

Andrada, Moreno, Medina, Aguirre, Gutiérrez, Romo, Ortiz, González, Pizarro, Meza, Funes Mori.