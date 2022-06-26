Monterrey vs. America de Cali LIVE today (3-0) | 06/25/2022

20:46 a minute ago

80´

Safe shot from America de Cali.

20:39 8 minutes ago

73´

Gooooal de Rayados! Gallardo alone in the area marks the third.

20:37 9 minutes ago

66´

Rayados changes, enter: Kranevitter, Gallardo, Moreno and Pizarro- Exit: Funes, Meza, González and Medina.

20:27 19 minutes ago

61´

Quiñones was trying to surprise the defense but was unsuccessful and got a corner kick.

20:17 29 minutes ago

52´

Gooooal de Rayados! González with a header increases the lead.

20:15 32 minutes ago

48´

Rayados goal! Aguirre took advantage of the center and headed his team ahead.

20:13 33 minutes ago

47´

Yellow card for Mena for a foul on González.

20:10 36 minutes ago

46´

The second half begins with Rayados wearing blue.

19:50 an hour ago

Four. Five

The first half ends.

19:49 an hour ago

44´

Ramos misses a clear opportunity with the goal open.

19:44 an hour ago

39´

Rayados center that Aguirre could not finish off in a good way.

19:39 an hour ago

35´

Change of Rayados, Sánchez enters and González leaves.

19:35 an hour ago

30´

Funes Mori receives a yellow card.

19:34 an hour ago

29´

Ortíz shoots with power but the ball leaves the field.

19:30 an hour ago

25´

América de Cali matches the game and the locals no longer dominate as they did at the beginning.

19:22 an hour ago

16´

Near América de Cali after a shot by Quiñones that hit the crossbar.

19:14 2 hours ago

Rayados constantly seeks pressure on the rival.

19:04 2 hours ago

Start the game.

18:51 2 hours ago

Striped starting XI

18:46 2 hours ago

Starting XI America de Cali

18:41 2 hours ago

More words from technician Rayado

“We have been preparing ourselves, seeing what can be contributed, the commitment, the spaces that we have to fill. The previous tournament we did not have the expected strength, however, we are fundamentally rounding the high part. Aguirre comes to complement very well, Funes Mori is vital”.

18:36 2 hours ago

Vergara reunited with her former teammates

18:31 2 hours ago

Vucetich expects to be a strong team in the season

“Monterrey wants to be in the first four places. In the tournament we were affected by the lack of goals, now, with the incorporations, we will have the option of taking a step forward. The path is clear: we are going to fight to be in the first four places”.

18:26 2 hours ago

Positive streak in preseason

The team led by Vucetich has played three games in preseason, of which they have achieved victory in two of them and one defeat, that defeat was against Santos de Torreón and the last victory was against Pumas with a score of 3-0.

18:21 2 hours ago

Nico and his tribute

Nicho Sánchez was recently appointed coach of Raya2, the former player is already a club history as he is the team’s highest scoring defender, with 41 goals in 179 games, in addition to four championships: one from Liga BBVA MX, one from CONCACAF Liga of Champions and two MX Cups, that is why he will be recognized tonight.

18:16 3 hours ago

we continue

Thank you for following the broadcast of this friendly between Monterrey and América de Cali, in this game both teams want to test everything they have done in preseason and having had a great tournament, they will surely leave everything on the field.

18:11 3 hours ago

Don’t leave here to follow Monterrey vs América de Cali live

In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for Monterrey vs. América de Cali live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the BBVA Stadium. Do not miss any details of the match with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.

18:06 3 hours ago

Where and how to watch Monterrey vs América de Cali online and live

18:01 3 hours ago

Watch out for this player from América de Cali

Carlos Sierra, 31-year-old Colombian midfielder, in the last tournament played 16 games in which he managed to score 6 goals and one assist, this player will be essential for the team’s next campaign and will want to show himself against a great team in Mexico.

17:56 3 hours ago

Watch out for this Rayados de Monterrey player

Rogelio Funes Mori, a 30-year-old center forward, has been in charge of being the top scorer for the Rayados in recent seasons, his performance in the northern team has been so good that it has earned him the call to the Mexican team, although in the last tournament, Funes Mori was not the scorer that was expected and after an injury that kept him away for many weeks, now recovered, he hopes to get into scoring mode to reverse the poor results.

17:51 3 hours ago

Last lineup of America de Cali

Graterol, Mena, Gómez, Mosquera, Castillo, Lemos, Paz, Sierra, Sánchez, Ramos, Morales.

17:46 3 hours ago

Monterrey’s latest lineup

Andrada, Moreno, Medina, Aguirre, Gutiérrez, Romo, Ortiz, González, Pizarro, Meza, Funes Mori.

17:41 3 hours ago

Background

17:36 3 hours ago

Arbitration quatrain

To be confirmed.

17:31 3 hours ago

América de Cali in search of its best version

17:26 3 hours ago

Monterrey to prepare a better tournament

17:21 3 hours ago

Two acquaintances meet

17:16 4 hours ago

Welcome

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker