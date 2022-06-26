Momblano exaggerates: “Cristiano Ronaldo ready to return to Juventus. PSG offered Neymar”

Giuseppe Biscotti21 JUN 2022 11:30

Luca Momblano he is known among Juventus fans for his sometimes unreal transfer market “bombs”. In the episode of Juventibus with Massimo Zampini, the sports journalist first spoke of a possible arrival of Neymar at the Juventus with PSG that would have offered him on loan with a large part of the salary at his expense. Then Momblano literally passed himself by announcing a possible sensational return of Cristiano Ronaldo that he would have regretted having left Turin and would be willing to lower his salary.









The market news of the bianconera journalist immediately unleashed the web: “The transfer market, the real one, is a show, a story, a narration, stories. There are few traders who, speaking of nothing or almost nothing, have the physique du rôle to be able to suspend disbelief. Below one of the best, whether it’s crap, it matters zero “.

“Momblano is a character and he must be taken as such, I personally like him and have a lot of fun. Don’t take it badly if he doesn’t occasionally shoot some unreal bombs, it’s part of his character, you take the market too seriously”.

“Beware that Momblano is the one who broke the news of Ronaldo to Juve first and everyone took him for the c ** o. It is likely that he has a” valuable “source. Then, it does not mean that he will return to the. But … “.