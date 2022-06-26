Miro confesses that he hated how The League of Nations was the punching bag’ for Roman Reigns

The star today of All Elite Wrestling, Miro was invited to the YouTube channel The Kurt Angle Show and talked about several topics, among which the great potential that he saw in the faction, The League of Nations, during his stay in WWE was highlighted: and how much he hated being the ‘punching bag’ for Roman Reigns.

“Nobody told us that we were going to be a punching bag for Roman Reigns. That’s the only reason they were doing that. I thought we were looking at three former champions, big, strong and international. We haven’t had anything like this on the fighter roster. And on night number two we lost to Roman Reigns four against one. From that night we knew we were destined to do that… to do nothing but jobs.”

The faction of the League of Nations was dissolved on April 28, 2016, during an episode of WWE SmackDown.

Now Miro claims to be happy with his work at All Elite Wrestling and his sights are set on the fight for the AEW Atlantic Championship, when he faces Clark Connors, Malakai Black and PAC at the AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door 2022 event to crown the first bearer of this new belt.

