Minecraft: Where to find the new Ancestral City to get the Recovery Compass

Among the novelties introduced by patch 1.19 “Wild Update” of Minecraft, we specifically find a new subzone as dangerous as it is coveted. This is the Ancestral City, also called “Ancient City” in English, which is full of resources, novelties but also many dangers. In this guide, we explain how to access it, but also what you can find there.

How to find the Ancient City?

The Ancient City can easily be compared to the Ender Towns or the Mansions that only appear in certain specific biomes. This has been available since patch 1.19 in what’s called the Abyss, a largely hidden biome in the darkest underground areas of Minecraft. Usually is found at Y = 52its position can vary and it has even happened many times that an Abyss biome does not generate an Ancient City, so you will have to arm yourself with luck and patience.

A fairly simple solution, although again very random, is to place blocks called “Ancient City” and then teleport there using the following commands:

/locate Ancient_City

/tp In general (it worked for us anyway), as soon as i start digging where you will be teleported, you will begin to hear the sounds that the Schulk sensors make when they detect movement. Then you know that you will be within 16 blocks of one of them, and therefore at least one Abyss biome or an Ancient City.

the ancient city

While it is exclusive to the Abyss biome, the Ancestral City is, however, free of serious threats unlike the biome it is located in. On the one hand, you will naturally have to be very careful, since the Sculk sensors and the nearby howlers will inevitably attract the dreaded Warden if you’re not careful. But, besides that, many creatures lurk in the surroundings: From simple Creepers to Archers through spiders, mini zombies and many others. But what is the point of investigating and venturing into the Ancient City?

The answer itself is quite simple: The recovery compass. This is a new item in patch 1.19 that allows the player holding it to know which direction the location of their last corpse is. An indispensable and extremely powerful tool that, however, comes at a significant cost: echo shards.

To create this type compassyou will need the following items:

Compass (created from 4 ingots of iron and 1 Redstone through a bank of work)

x8 Shards echo The echo shards they are, as you may have understood, the most important element but also the most dangerous to obtain for the creation of this artifact. They can only be obtained from chests scattered around the Ancient City.

This is the only real point of venturing into the depths of the Abyss and the Ancient City. Some will also find it fun to try to challenge the Warden, but do so at your own risk! Be careful in this endeavor, and if you manage to get the shards of echo necessary to create the rescue compasswe show you how to place the components in the bank working to create it: