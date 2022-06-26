Miley Cyrus formalizes her relationship with Maxx Morando

After months of rumors, Miley Cyrus, 29, has finally formalized her relationship with Maxx Morando, the Liily musician who is six years younger than her. In fact, she showed up on Broadway to see the musical Chicago with her better half. The news of their dating dates back to November last year, when the two showed up together as friends at the Gucci Love Parade fashion show in Los Angeles. Then last March the two lovebirds had a romantic getaway in Mexico, in Cabo San Lucas.

Miley Cyrus in love again after the breakup of her marriage

In the photos taken by the paparazzi, they were always seen hugging and laughing together before getting a tan. There was also the comment of a source in the magazine, who would have noticed them together in the hotel where they are staying in Mexico: “Miley and Maxx are having a lot of fun together and walking around the resort holding hands and kissing – said the insider – They pamper themselves wherever they go. They had lunch by the pool sitting at the same side of the table, whispering things in their ears and laughing “.

Miley Cyrus had a long relationship with Liam Hemsworth, whom she met in 2009 on the set of the film “The Last Song ” . They got married in December 2018, but in summer 2019, they announced the separation, finalized in early 2020.