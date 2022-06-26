Miles Teller: “I love that people see Chris Hemsworth outside of the Marvel world” | The head of the spider | Cinema and series

These days, Miles Teller has become quite a celebrity thanks to the pilot Bradley Bradshaw, his character in Top Gun: Maverick, a film that continues to sweep the world box office on the big screen. But the 35-year-old actor has also just released on streaming (Netflix) The Spider’s Head, a film where he plays a convict, who in exchange for a little freedom in an apparent “golden prison” agrees to be one of the guinea pigs guinea pig of the ambitious owner of a pharmaceutical company, who experiments with drugs that control emotions. The villain is played by Chris Hemsworth, no less. “He was very attracted to Jeff, to his story, to everything that had happened. I think I’ve had this more personal connection with him and from there I’ve tried to build it as real as I could, even though I wasn’t in the same situation as him. I have tried to connect from what I bring and from my own life, ”he says about his character who will rise up against abuse for love.

Teller speaks exclusively with The Republic through Zoom and confesses that sharing credits with Chris Hemsworth, the famous interpreter of Thor, “was great.” “And it was cool to have a fight scene with him not being Thor, because Thor always wins, so in this scene it was cool to be able to do other tricks with him. Chris is magnificent. I got to know his family and, well, we were in several countries. In Australia, we had a great time together. He’s a phenomenal actor and I love that people get to see him in other things outside of the Marvel world, because he’s so talented.”

He adds that the character of Hemsworth (Steve Abnesti) could very well get a lot of people to identify with him at the beginning of the film. “Many could see the positive that can come from there, identify with what he sells, but the things that come with his lust for power contribute to the rest. I think in the end people will get what they want from the movie,” he explains.

Scene. Lizy (Jurnee Smollett) and Jeff (Miles Teller) in The Spider’s Head. Photo: diffusion

bet on sequel

From now on, it will be inevitable for Miles Teller to talk about Top Gun: Maverick and his participation as one of the most popular faces in the film starring Tom Cruise. In fact, his performance as Bradley Badshaw, the son of the remembered Goose, has conquered the hearts of fans to the point that his name is even called to star in a possible sequel. “If there’s a sequel I’d love to do it, the fans that I’ve been able to talk to seem to have enjoyed (the movie) a lot, I’d love to be a part of that,” he says.

Miles considers Tom Cruise “to be the biggest movie star in the world and has been for a long time. I learned a lot from him about what it takes to be successful on a bigger level and how difficult it is to make a movie as big as Top Gun.”

In addition, like Chris Hemsworth, his co-star in The Head of the Spider, he does not rule out returning to the world of Marvel playing Reed Richards, Mr. Fantastic in The Fantastic Four. -What conditions would you set to return? -we asked him- “I don’t know, first they would have to ask me if I want to do it again (laughs) and from there… (sic) I think that’s the way, if they are interested in me, I would do it”.

For now, the actor has been reviewing scripts and proposals for future projects. “The only thing I try is not to repeat. Fortunately, I have had the opportunity to work with good actors and with the best scripts”, he concludes. ❖