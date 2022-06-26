Miles Teller: “I love that people see Chris Hemsworth outside of the Marvel world” | The head of the spider | Cinema and series

These days, Miles Teller has become quite a celebrity thanks to the pilot Bradley Bradshaw, his character in Top Gun: Maverick, a film that continues to sweep the world box office on the big screen. But the 35-year-old actor has also just released on streaming (Netflix) The Spider’s Head, a film where he plays a convict, who in exchange for a little freedom in an apparent “golden prison” agrees to be one of the guinea pigs guinea pig of the ambitious owner of a pharmaceutical company, who experiments with drugs that control emotions. The villain is played by Chris Hemsworth, no less. “He was very attracted to Jeff, to his story, to everything that had happened. I think I’ve had this more personal connection with him and from there I’ve tried to build it as real as I could, even though I wasn’t in the same situation as him. I have tried to connect from what I bring and from my own life, ”he says about his character who will rise up against abuse for love.

