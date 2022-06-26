Maverick” puts Tom Cruise on list of successful movies

Top Gun: Maverick crossed the barrier of billion dollars in gross and allowed Tom Cruise to enter this exclusive listing for the first time.

The film achieved the success that a film that was not one of the stories of marvel superheroes. He even exceeded the amount raised by Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessimposing itself as the highest grossing film so far this year.

Director Joseph Kosinski’s film broke the billion-dollar barrier after reaching $100 million this Sunday. 521.7 million dollars in the US Y 484.7 million abroadso that in total they will exceed one billion.

Top Gun: Maverick Tom Cruise is in its fifth week of release thanks to a re-release on some screens in Imax format.

According to the agency Box Office Mojobetween Friday and Sunday this film obtained 44 million 7 thousand dollars and was placed in the third position of the box office, being surpassed by Jurassic World: Dominion (59.2 million dollars) and for Lightyear ($50.6 million).

With a difference of 40 million dollars, he was followed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (4.4 million dollars) and in fifth The Bob’s Burgers Movie ($1.2 million).

Top Gun: Maverick It also became the second Hollywood film to exceed the billion dollar line in the midst of the pandemic, since the first to do so was the premiere of Spider-Man: No Homecomingwith 1.89 billion dollars.

The film starring Tom Cruise is the sequel to the feature film released in 1986 and which revolved around the young naval aviator. At the time, the film grossed $357.8 million.