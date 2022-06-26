Marcelo was rejected by seven MLS teamsHalftime

Midtime Editorial

Marcelo announced that will leave the real Madrid East summer after not renewing with the team and thus ending a stage full of successes. the brazilian winger don’t think about retirement and it’s in search of a Project that attracts you to continue your career. The mls was a tournament that scorethough various teams they finished him closing the doors.

The still captain of Real Madrid analyze offers of Turkey, Valladolid Y Getafehowever, has not yet decided whether to continue in Spain or reach a League that is unknown.

On the other hand, despite the fact that some clubs open the door for him, others have already closed it. According to the newspaper ACE, Marcelo it was offered a seven teams of the Major League Soccerbut everybody you they said ‘No‘ to the experienced defender.

One of the clubs would have refused to the left side is the LAFCwhich recently completed the signing of Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chiellini, who signed for one year with the Los Angeles entity where Carlos Vela plays.

Until now Marcelo does not have a favorite option, so reflect around all the offers you have on the tableamong which is to continue in LaLiga.