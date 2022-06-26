Loans will be more expensive – Are you paying house, car, card? This is how the Banxico rate hike hits your credit

The Board of Governors of the Bank of Mexico raised its interest rate by 75 basis points to place it at 7.75 percent, which will cause an increase in the costs of mortgage and automobile loans and in the interest charged on credit cards.

Mexico City, June 25 (However).– If you are paying a car loan, housing or recently purchased a product with your credit cardthe historic increase of 75 basis points in the interest rate announced by the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) could affect your pockets, so economists recommend trying to pay in the shortest possible time and if you have not yet acquired debt, it is better not to do so.

Banxico’s Governing Board unanimously decided to increase the interbank interest rate by 75 basis points to place it at 7.75 percent last Thursday, in line with the United States Federal Reserve (Fed) which did the same to leave it in a range between 1.5 and 1.75 percent, the strongest rise since 1994.

In Mexico, this increase of 75 base points had never been seen since the Central Bank, today in charge of Victoria Rodríguez Ceja, adopted the interest rate as an instrument to control inflation in 2008, in addition to being the highest level for This one from November 2019.

According to Deputy Governor Jonathan Heath, since 2008 there have been 127 monetary policy decisions. During this period, the reference rate has been increased 27 times; 16 times at 25 basis points, 10 times at 50 basis points and now, for the first time, at 75 basis points.

With this decision, there are nine consecutive increases in Banxico’s interest rate, which has intensified due to the persistence of high levels of inflation in the world. In Mexico, data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) indicate that in the first half of June inflation accelerated to 7.88 percent, far from the Bank of Mexico’s target of +/-3 percent.

Although this increase in the interest rate has the objective of controlling inflation, it will also affect the pockets of Mexicans, since increases are expected in the costs of mortgage loans, automobiles, and in the interest charged on credit cards. .

But, why does Banxico decide to raise the rate in addition to controlling inflation? Who does it benefit? Will everyone who has a loan be affected? Below are the responses of economists and the Bank of Mexico itself on this historic increase.

WHY DOES BANXICO RAISE THE INTEREST RATE?

To stop the rise in prices, the Bank of Mexico indirectly reduces the amount of spending in the economy by increasing the price of money. It does this by increasing the benchmark interest rate.

The interest rate is the price of money; if Banxico raises it, it makes it more expensive, that is, people think twice before borrowing or taking on credit card debt. On the other hand, if you have money available, you prefer to save and receive a higher return. Thus, society as a whole will save more and spend less, leading to lower prices.

“What Banxico conceives is, and this is Monetary Theory, that when there is inflation there is an imbalance between the supply and demand for money, that is, there is a lot of money in circulation in an economy beyond its capacity to produce goods. and services”, explained Master Jorge Peña, Professor of Economics at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM). “When people have money they buy and then the demand is greater than the supply, therefore prices rise because the country’s productive capacity is not sufficient to satisfy that demand.”

According to economists, the impact of the rise in interest rates on inflation is not immediate, it takes around two years. Thus, the actions taken by the Bank of Mexico today depend on its estimates of inflation.

“They raise the interest rate to discourage consumption and then supply and demand are balanced again and prices go down,” said economist Jorge Peña.

When it is the other way around, that is, when Banxico lowers the interest rate, credits become cheaper and now people are encouraged to invest and consume, since having money in banks is not the best option.

WHO IS AFFECTED?

In the economy, when you move a variable, one will be harmed and the other will benefit, economists explain. Although Banxico tries to control prices to discourage consumption, this will affect all individuals and legal entities that have loans at variable rates.

That is, when paying the credit card, when it is at a variable rate, the interest will become more expensive and in the case of companies, the cost of financing is also higher.

What happens when costs go up in a company? At the end of the day, it translates into two things: that the company sacrifices utility and that the products it sells are much more expensive for ordinary people, explained Master Jorge Peña, professor of Economics at UNAM.

“It will affect you because the rate that Banxico moves is the daily funding rate and when it goes up, all market rates have to adjust to that new level, they make it similar in that proportion, so the loans that they will have to pay for the card and are at a variable rate will continue to rise and will be more expensive for the person, “said the economist.

According to economists, when credit becomes more expensive, people postpone investment projects and in the future there will be no growth, no job creation and the economy will enter a kind of slowdown.

“Banxico is thinking that around the second quarter of 2024 it will approach the 3 percent goal, this is going to affect the issue of economic activity more than being able to control inflation,” said Professor Jorge Peña.

WHO BENEFITS?

Although increasing the interest rate harms those who pay a credit at a variable rate, this benefits those who go to the markets to invest because they will be paying a higher interest rate. For example, for people who have an investment contract in a bank, these increases in the rate will be reflected in a higher yield.

For those who save for their retirement, the decisions of the Bank of Mexico are highly relevant. Although the increase in rates could generate capital losses, that is, accounting losses in the resources that are managed by the Afores, in the long term it generates a higher return on workers’ savings, according to what was analyzed by the Mexican Association of Property Administrators. Retirement Funds (Amafore).

IS RAISING THE RATE ENOUGH TO REDUCE INFLATION?

According to analysts, raising the interest rate on the one hand will make credit more expensive, but it will not be a sufficient measure to counteract inflation because in reality it has to do with global supply problems derived from the conflict. geopolitical between Russia and Ukraine.

“Energy prices have risen, the price of a barrel of crude oil is above 120 dollars, wheat has risen a lot, that’s why bread is expensive, Bimbo has already raised its prices and this is normal because Russia and Ukraine are within the first four producers of wheat, the same occurs with soybeans, many commodities they already went up Obviously, inflation is not going to give in on that side and we are only going to have interest rates that affect the productive part more and that are not going to be able to fully control prices,” said economist Jorge Peña.

WHAT DO YOU RECOMMEND?

When the Bank of Mexico controls inflation and keeps it low and stable, it fulfills its priority objective, which is to safeguard the value of money. Now that the interest rate has risen by 75 basis points, specialists recommend not acquiring debt and, if necessary, that the credit be at a fixed rate to prevent interest from rising.

For those who have the opportunity to invest their money in funds, now is a good time to do so, as they will have higher returns.