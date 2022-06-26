Lip lift, the viral makeup technique that promises fuller, fuller lips in just a minute

The tutorials of

make-up of the social network

TikTok brings us the tricks of the professionals to get a perfect makeup in an easy way. We are especially interested in those little tricks to get some

fuller lipslike the Gym Lips technique, which we talked about a while ago, the

bite effect lips or those viral volumizers that he discovers us out of nowhere and that are within the reach of all of us.

The latest technique we have discovered is called

lip lift and according

Martin Pita, the TikTok user who has shown it to us is the one used by celebrities such as Ariana Grande, Bella Hadid or Kim Kardashian. And the best thing is that she is

easy to perform and you only need

two products (three for an even more powerful effect).

Like many of the make-up techniques that give greater

volume to our lips, is based on the

overlipsor what is the same, outline our lips on the outside to make them look more

thick. But this technique goes one step further and proposes to use your eyeliner

Well above of the natural line of the lips, with the aim of shortening the space between our upper lip and the tip of the nose.

According to

Martin Pita“Instead of following the natural arch of your lips, what you are going to do is

round it up and do it a little higher“, he explains before showing how it is done. »Then it is super important that we do follow the

natural line of our lips and let’s not change, nor go higher in the part of the edges«, he clarifies.

After repeating the process on the lower lip, Martu applies a

lip on the rest of the lip. She picks a

pink nude tone very natural, which contrasts with the most powerful color of the eyeliner, but for a more

natural we recommend using shades

Similar if not the same in the liner and the lipstick.

And if you want to curl the curl, don’t forget to apply a

gloss above the lipstick

moisturize lips and emphasize that volume effect that we are looking for. We assume that you will have all the necessary products at home, since they are very basic, but if not, here are our

recommendations:

Yves Saint Laurent Dessin Des Levres Lip Liner



Textured automatic pencil lip liner

creamy. Provides a finish

mate long lasting and a precise line that does not transfer or move for 6 hours. It has two parts, at one end is the pencil, with a soft tip and at the other a

sponge to blend and achieve the desired look. Price: 29.99 euros at Sephora.

KISSING lipstick by Charlotte Tilbury



extracts from

achiote nourish your lips, protecting them from the damaging effects of UV rays, while fighting the

oxidative stress to leave lips soft, hydrated and soothed. Their

pigments Light diffusers give lips a radiant, multidimensional finish, capturing light on the lips and reflecting it for a highly voluminous effect. Price: 32.99 euros at Sephora.

Too Faced Lip Injection Extreme Deluxe Lip Plumper



Using an effective quadruple delivery system that combines

vitamin E, MaxiLip that does not damage collagen and a

Marine sponge dehydrated to promote blood flow, this volumizing serum rehydrates lips with its own

humidity of the body for a lasting effect. From the first application, lips appear full, plump and plump. Price: 17.99 euros at Sephora.