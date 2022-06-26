Kylie Jenner, is this your baby’s name?

Kylie Jenner has us very expectant about the name of her second child after she canceled that she had called him wolf. However, it seems that this Father’s Day he missed a detail in one of his videos of the celebration in which he could have inadvertently revealed the name of Father’s little brother. Stormy.

Kylie shared with her fans how she had decorated her home to commemorate this very familiar day with her partner, Travis Scott, and his sons. Balloons, a party in the garden and a lot of love was appreciated in the house of the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Stormi celebrated dad with drawings of her own, and that’s where Kylie’s fans seem to have found the clue to her baby’s name. On an easel is one of Stormi’s drawings, where she wrote: “Daddy”, and another one read “Jacob”.

Speculation immediately began that the child bears this name, although nothing is certain. Of course, it is not the first time that this name has come up among the speculations, because on Mother’s Day, Kyle and Travis dedicated the song To Our Daughter, by My Best Friend Jacob, to Stormi.

Another possible name for the baby

With Kylie willing not to reveal her son’s name so easily, her fans look for any details to know what the little one’s name is. So much so that during the trip they made to Italy for the wedding of kourtney kardashian with Travis Barkermany speculated that the baby was named Coconut.

All because Kylie wrote in a photo with her daughter: “Just Storm, Coconut and I traveling the world together ✨♥️”, from there they began to think that this would have been the name they chose for the baby. However, it is very common to endear little ones, so Kylie could have referred to the child with a cute nickname without revealing her real name.