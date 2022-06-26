Kim Kardashian has lost almost 10 kilos since before the Met Gala

Ever since she put on the dress Monroe, kim He also received criticism from fans who alleged that he had damaged the historic garment of jean louis.

However, Ripley’s Believe it or Not!, owner of the garment, denied the accusations, responding: “The dress was in the same condition in which it was loaned to him,” the vice president of publications and news said in a statement earlier this month. Ripley’s Licensing, Amanda Joinerand who also did not separate from the garment since his trip from Orlando to New York, as well as throughout the day of the Met Gala.

The value of the dress is approximately 10 million dollars.

(Getty Images/1395061773)



In Today, the businesswoman also denied having damaged the dress in any way. “Ripley’s and I worked really well together. There were attendants in gloves who put it on for me. It was quite a process. I showed up on the red carpet in a robe and slippers and put the dress on at the bottom of the carpet. I went upstairs I had it on for probably 3 or 4 minutes. And then I changed into a replica of the dress right at the bottom of the stairs,” she recalled.

Also, kim She said she is so glad wearing the dress helped expose a whole new generation to Monroewho died in 1962.

“I was so glad I had that opportunity and that Ripley let me share in this moment. I respect her, I understand how much this dress means to American history, and being the American theme I thought, ‘What’s more American than Marlyn Monroe singing Happy Birthday to the President of the United States?