Kim Kardashian has lost 9.5 kilos with this new diet

After the endless controversies and criticism that the socialite Kim Kardashian received for promoting an extreme diet to lose weight, which is not endorsed by expert nutritionists, to be able to wear the famous dress that Marilyn Monroe wore to sing the “Happy Birthday Mr. President” to John F. Kennedy in 1962, during his time at the MET Gala. Now, after a few weeks, the businesswoman has decided to return to this topic in a recent interview, where she confirmed that she has continued to lose weight, despite the recommendations and criticism of her fans.

In the interview she gave to the ‘Today’ program, Kanye West’s ex confessed that she has completely eliminated sugar and fried foods, managing to lose more than 9.5 kilos in a very short time. “Since the Met Gala I have continued to eat very healthy. Now I have lost 9.5 kilos. I am not trying to lose any more weight, but I have more energy than ever. I eliminated sugar and a lot of junk food that I was eating without realizing it, like many fried foods. In Actually, it taught me a lot about my lifestyle and my health, “he assured in the program while defending himself from the criticism he received for “promoting” an extreme diet. For that reason, Kim argued that this weight loss was carried out like someone physically preparing to play a role with certain physical characteristics in a movie: “I processed it as having to prepare for a role; I really wanted to wear that dress. It was very important to me.” Likewise, she also added, “Christian Bale can do it for a movie and it is acceptable. Even Renée Zellweger gained weight for a role. It’s all the same to me. My intention was not to say: ‘Hey everyone, why don’t you lose weight in a short period of time?



In addition to revealing that her time at the MET Gala meant a drastic change in her diet and lifestyle, the socialite also took advantage of the space in the program to defend herself against all those who have accused her of having damaged Marilyn Monroe’s dress, then that he used it for the most fashionable red carpet in the world. “Ripley’s (owner of the garment) and I work very well together. There were assistants with gloves who put it on me. It was quite a process. I showed up on the red carpet in a robe and slippers and put on the dress at the bottom of the carpet. I climbed the stairs; I probably had it on for 3 or 4 minutes. And then I changed into a replica dress right at the bottom of the stairs,” Kim Kardashian recalled.

In fact, he took a few minutes to thank him for having had the opportunity to wear a fashion piece with so much historical content in the United States.. “I was so glad that I had that opportunity and that Ripley let me share this moment. I respect her, I understand how much this dress means to the history of the United States, and being the American theme I thought: ‘What is more American than Marlyn Monroe singing Happy Birthday to the President of the United States? ”, She assured.