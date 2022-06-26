Kim Kardashian confessed that she has 30 thousand clothes and showed the warehouse where she keeps them in ‘The Kardashians’ | Famous

These outfits can seem like they just get a debut and farewell at every event the Kardashian performs at. However, this is not the case: Kim has protected many of the clothes that she has worn.

How many clothes does Kim Kardashian have?

The creator of Skims has several rooms in her home dedicated to the clothes and accessories that she wears on a daily basis, as well as a section totally focused on pieces from the exclusive Balenciaga firm. However, these are not the only wardrobes of the socialite.

Kim must take a car to get to her biggest closet, or rather, cellar, where she has many of the clothes she has worn during her career in the entertainment industry.

In the seventh episode of the reality show ‘The Kardashians’, the businesswoman showed this clothing archive and revealed how many clothes she owns.

“I have thousands and thousands of items of clothing. I think I have 30 thousand pieces”

The warehouse is full of numbered ‘racks’ – at least more than ninety since the camera captures shelf number 93 – and in each one of them hang the multiple outfits of the socialite.

Also, many of the hangers include a photo of the garment to make it easier to remember what the piece looks like. However, Kim doesn’t really need this photographic prop.

According to her friend and publicist Tracy Romulus, the Kardashian knows her closet perfectly; in such a way that she even knows where she wore each of her looks, as well as the color of eye shadow and hairstyle she wore.

“She has a story behind every outfit she wears,” Tracy said.

Diving into the thousands of outfits from her past is one way in which Kim tries to find what will be the next step in her style, because the person who guided her in the world of fashion is no longer so present in her life: nothing. Less so than her ex-husband Kanye West.

“When it comes to my style, I’ve always had Kanye there as a support to teach me a lot about fashion, and the fact that he’s not there as my support to guide me has really forced me to figure it out on my own.”

In a previous episode of ‘The Kardashians’, Kim told Kourtney that after her breakup with the rapper, she had panic attacks over not having his say in terms of style and not knowing what to wear.

However, in this new chapter, the Kardashian was more positive towards her new fashionista path.

“I think for a long time, always depending on someone else, I forgot that I also have an opinion and I forgot that I can also make decisions.”