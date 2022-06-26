Kim Kardashian apologizes to her family for Kanye’s behavior: ‘I will never let that happen again’

The last episode of the kardashians includes kim kardashian pondering the deal kanye-west To his family.

In the episode, she learns that her then-estranged husband is releasing a new song and suspects he will use it as an opportunity to attack her, as the couple had had a contentious split.

“Most men do not publicly criticize the mother of their children”says her sister Khloe Kardashian.

“We don’t have to sit here and throw rocks. Just take it with your chin.”

Kim Kardashian and the artist who now goes by “Ye” have four children together: NorthOf eight, Saintof six, Chicagofour and psalms, three years old. She filed for divorce from West in February 2021 and declared legally single in March.

“I recognize the impact my relationship has had on my family and I’ve never had the chance to just say ‘sorry guys’.” Kardashian tells her family in the episode.

“I protected that for so long, but I said I’ll never let that happen to you guys again.”

“For once in my life I feel strong”he adds. “I’m not going to let anyone treat them in a way or me.”

In a previous episode of the reality show, Kim revealed that West actually walked out of her Saturday Night Live monologue and stopped talking to her after that because of the pranks.

“He left SNL like in the middle of a monologue, so I haven’t talked to him since.”Told him kim a khloe during a conversation that was recorded in October 2021, in the latest episode of the Hulu series, which was released today. “He’s upset that I said the reason I divorced him, I used the word ‘divorced’, I wished he had said the word ‘filed for divorce'”Kim said at the scene.

“And he’s upset that I used the word ‘rapper’ too.”, he added. “He said: ‘I am much more than a rapper. I can’t believe you said rapper.

Kim started dating SNL alum, Peter Davidsonin October of last year, despite the fact that her divorce from West has not yet been finalized.