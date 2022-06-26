Khloé Kardashian sets the trend with this spectacular look

Generally, socialite Kim Kardashian and model Kendall Jenner are the most fashionistas of their family clan. However, Khloé Kardashian has surprised all the followers of the family media by presenting a new monochrome proposal that is setting the trend this season. A few weeks ago, the CEO of ‘Good American’ shocked her more than 255 million followers on Instagram by posing in a stunning strappy bodysuit made of brown latex, and a few days later she dazzled everyone in a bodycon bodysuit with cut outs in black, to pose for the cover of ‘Variety’.

Now, the socialite has once again favored her stylized silhouette with a jumpsuit and stiletto heels, creating an ideal total white look for this summer season. Through her Instagram account, the third of the Kardashians sisters dazzled with her appearance on the red carpet of the “Disney, FYC Fest” event, which took place at the “El Capitan Theater” in Hollywood. Khloé opted for a white jumpsuit with a side boob neckline, one of the most sought after styles this season and has been seen on celebrities like Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Olivia Wilde.



khloe kardashian

On this occasion, Tristan Thompson’s ex decided to combine this halter neck garment with stiletto heels of the same tone, achieving the impression of much longer legs, although in the case of Khloé it is not so necessary, since she measures 1.77 m. To take this look to the next level, the businesswoman chose black XXL frame sunglasses with yellow lenses, creating a very striking contrast. In addition, she complemented her outfit with gold jewelry, a detail that never goes out of style, as it is a symbol of sophistication and elegance.

Although historically dresses are the quintessential feminine garment, the truth is that jumpsuits are a classic piece with almost 100 years of history. Its origin dates back to the 1930s, and it was the designer Elsa Schiaparelli who was in charge of designing the first models of this garment. Over the years, designers have been reinventing and updating this basic piece of fashion, making models in leather, cotton, nylon, latex, denim and even glitter and sequins, the most sought after in disco fashion.

Currently, a large number of luxury firms continue to bet on this garment, adding a new design to their latest seasonal releases. Chanel, Gucci, Balmain and Saint Laurent are some of the firms that have remained faithful to the concept of the elegant jumpsuit as the perfect replacement for dresses or elegant garments. In this way, the businesswoman demonstrated, once again, that her monochromatic style is becoming one of the favorites of this season, since endless looks can be created just by changing accessories, shoes, jewelry and even the styling, since with a more powerful makeup you can get an evening look with a garment similar to the one Khloé Kardashian wore.