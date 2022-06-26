Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber reveal what their favorite bikini brand is

With the arrival of summer, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber have shown off the countless models of swimsuits that they keep in their closet. Although they quite often share getaways to paradisiacal places on their social networks, in recent days they have shown their great affinity with warm days.

With the whole season ahead of them, the models made it clear which beach suit brand satisfies their tastes, since out of thousands of firms on the market, both have chosen just one.

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber fell in love with the garments of SAME Los Angeles, an American brand that has seduced countless celebrities with its risky designs.

Kim Kardashian’s sister has splurged on at least three designs from the Los Angeles-based firm, the most popular being the zebra-print swimsuit that caused a stir on social media.

On the other hand, Hailey Bieber wore a wine-colored micro bikini with which she conquered her millions of followers.

Although probably not many dare to wear that particular model, the brand chosen by Kendall and Hailey have developed slightly more conservative designs with thicker pieces, but no less striking as they have also included chains and glitter in their fabrics.

