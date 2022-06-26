Juan Reynoso sues Cruz Azul and this is what the Peruvian asks for

The Peruvian has not shelved his departure, because the club has not finalized what would legally correspond to him.

Juan Reynoso had six months left on his contract, but Cruz Azul decided to thank him at the conclusion of the Clausura 2022 of the Liga MX Tournament. Today the negotiations are in a tug of war, as the Peruvian demands double what the club is offering him.

This situation has led the former coach to sue the institution, due to the settlement he requests after being dismissed, soe La Maquina does not see the sun rise, as this situation could lead to Diego Aguirre, the new helmsman, not being on the bench.

According to Paco Arredondo, a TUDN journalist, he indicated that the contract was still valid for six months, so by law the full year of salary would correspondalthough Reynoso would only claim three months.

He also announced that the Cementeros took the case to the Mexican Soccer Federation, in order to protect himself and smoothly register his new coach, the Uruguayan Diego Aguirre.

But according to Arredondo, in the fine print of the contract, this did not contemplate the payment of a settlement in case of being dismissed, this due to a clause within the same document signed by the Peruvian.

At Reynoso’s request, the Cruz Azul board would be willing to pay the salary corresponding to a month and a half to close the issue.

How much is Reynoso asking for?

Juan Reynoso received a salary of 1.3 million dollars every six months, which is why he asks for the payment of 650 thousand dollars (12.9 million pesos), while Cruz Azul offers him 325 thousand dollars (6.45 million pesos).

Could Diego Aguirre direct?

In the Record Sniper column, he pointed out that if Cruz Azul has debts for the start of the 2022 Opening and Reynoso informs the corresponding instances, Diego Aguirre could not coach for Matchday 1, so the board will have one more week to solve the legal problem.

