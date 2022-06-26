Juan and Damián, ‘Trancas y Barrancas’ in ‘El Hormiguero’, confess which Pablo Motos guest is their favorite – Television

‘Trancas y Barrancas’ are two of the most well-known and beloved television characters on Spanish television, thanks to their success in the Antena 3 program presented by Pablo Motos from Monday to Thursday: ‘ the anthill ‘.

But, behind these puppets, there are two people of the highest confidence of the presenter of Atresmedia: Damián Mollá and Juan Ibáñez.

Pablo Motos receives every night, from Monday to Thursday, the most well-known faces from different areas of society. In this regard, politicians such as Isabel Díaz Ayuso and Mariano Rajoy have visited the Atresmedia set in recent months. even influencers like María Pombo, Dulceida and Laura Escanes.

But the program has also become a regular date for some of the best-known faces on the international scene. As, for example, is the case of Will Smith, a friend of Paul Motorcycles and that whenever he has the opportunity he visits the set of ‘El Hormiguero’.

In addition to its large cast of guests, ‘El Hormiguero’ has been so successful over the years due to its sections and collaborators, among which well-known names from our society and from our television stand out, such as Cristina Pardo, Tamara Falco Nuria Roca or Juan del Val, who participate every week in the traditional current affairs gathering.

Although the greatest identifying stamp of the program, which even gives it its name, are the ants, ‘Trancas y Barrancas’, which each program receives the guests with its particular sections and its peculiar questions. In this sense, ‘ Trancas and Barrancas ‘ have lived for many years at Pablo Motos’ table, turned into the particular anthill of the program.

The secrets of ‘Trancas y Barrancas’ in ‘El Hormiguero’

Beneath that table, each program is different, and there are two fundamental faces of the program, who, although they rarely appear in front of the cameras, are fundamental to the future of each edition. “We are sitting under that table and our backs are twisted. But, for me, the physical effort is not as strong as the mental one. When the program ends, we feel tired after having been attentive and tense for an hour. Because what we see is the same thing that you see on TV, just like that. We watch the program and it’s very strange… Because you’re seeing the doll that is you and that the brain understands in a very strange way. the feeling that you are not on the set, but you are watching it and you are going out there. It’s very crazy!” Juan and Damián explained in a recent interview with ‘El Mundo’.