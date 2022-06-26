Johnny Depp is premiering look, new stage for the actor? Photo: Getty Images

american actor Johnny Depp is promoting his musical tour with the band Hollywood Vampires.

The artist had already played in a concert while he was in the middle of the legal battle he was facing with his ex-partner Amber Heard.

This fact occurred in England when Johnny Depp he was invited to play guitar alongside his friend and colleague Jeff Beck.

In the middle of his statements, the actor and musician said that his greatest passion was to play and feel rock in his veins.

Since then, when he won the trial, he announced that he would return to the stage with his band and would be in Germany and Luxembourg.

But do you want to know how she looks with her new look?

Here we show you.

Though Johnny Depp He has not been seen much in public after being victorious in the trial against Amber Heard, he was seen with a new image.

A few weeks after finishing this fact in his life, Johnny Depp reappeared alongside his friend Jeff Beck.

The actor and musician were seen at a concert offered by both at the Helsinki Blues Festival in Finland.

What caught the attention of the attendees and his followers is that the artist looked different, his face and his look changed.

On stage he was seen Johnny Depp with bleached hair, wearing sunglasses, and surprisingly without a beard or mustache.

One of the things that have characterized him for years in his image but that he perhaps wants to leave behind, is now shown with a look relaxed and cool.

The comments among his followers are divided, there are those who claim that he looks much younger without a beard, but there are other people who say that it is his personal stamp.

