Johnny Depp debuts account on TikTok and breaks record of followers

Photo credit: Srdjan Stevanovic – Getty Images

The last weeks Johnny Depp has monopolized the covers of all the media and it has not been for his professional merits but for the media trial in which he has been immersed together with his ex-wife, the actress Amber Heard. After six weeks, the popular jury ruled that actress Amber Heard defamed her ex-husband by publishing an article in Washington Post in which she claimed to be a victim of domestic violence and sexual abuse. The actress must pay 14 million euros to the actor, and he, accused of defaming her in one of the three statements that were judged of her, two million to her.

After the media storm, the actor is still news. Johnny Depp has released an account on TikTok and it only took a few hours to devastate and conquer 2.5 million followers (and rising). The interpreter of Pirates of the Caribbean He hasn’t followed anyone or ‘Like’ any post yet. For now, she has only posted a black and white image of him dressed in a suit and with his black rimmed glasses as a profile picture. As an introduction, a concise ‘Occasional Thespian’ (occasional actor).

Photo credit: TikTok / @johnnydepp

The actor has used the same photo and the same definition as a biography as on his Instagram account, where he has almost 25 million followers and where He shares images of his professional projects in the world of cinema, but also of his concerts and even more personal photos of him painting in his studio.

Just a few days ago, the actor used his Facebook and Instagram accounts to publish a letter in which he assured that “Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the life of those closest to me and also the life of the people who for many, many years have supported me and believed in me have changed forever.”

“Six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly honored. From the beginning, the goal in bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome. Telling the truth was something I owed to my children and to all those who they have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing that I have finally achieved it,” Depp wrote, leaving his impressions of his media battle.