John Williams will retire from the cinema

After a 60-year career and five Oscars, John Williams is already planning his retirement… at least from the world of cinema. The 90-year-old composer, author of such mythical soundtracks as those of Tiburon, Star Wars, Superman or Jurassic Park, has announced that Indiana Jones 5 will probably be the last film for which he will compose the soundtrack.

Right now I’m working on Indiana Jones 5 and I think Harrison Ford, who is a little younger than me, has announced that it will be his last film. So I thought ‘if Harrison can do it, then maybe I can too,’” he said in an interview published by various US media. It should be noted that Ford has not publicly announced that Indiana Jones 5 will be his last work.

Despite his statements, Williams left the door open for a possible return. “I don’t want to be seen as categorically eliminating any activity. I can’t play tennis, but I like to be able to believe that maybe one day I will,” he added.

However, for the moment he wants to dedicate himself to other projects. A Star Wars movie requires six months of work, something that, as he points out, “at this point in life is a long commitment for me.” Instead, Williams devotes herself to composing concert music, including a piano concerto she is writing for Emanuel Ax.

Music has given me the ability to breathe, the ability to live and understand that there is something more than bodily life. Without being religious, which I am not especially, there is a spiritual life, an artistic life, a kingdom that is above the mundanities of everyday realities. Music can raise thought to the level of poetry. We can reflect on how necessary music has been for humanity. I always like to speculate that music is older than language, that we were probably beating drums and blowing reeds before we could speak. So it is an essential part of our humanity. It has given me my life, ”he added in his interview.

John Williams’ latest work is The Fabelmans, a feature film by Steven Spielberg. He has been in charge of composing the music for the film, which will be released on November 25, 2022.

Whatever our connections, whether it’s music, working with him or just being with him, I think we’ll always be together. We are great, very close friends who have shared many years together. It’s the kind of relationship where neither of us would say no to the other,” he said of his relationship with Spielberg.

The James Mangold-directed film will hit theaters on June 30, 2023.

WITH INFORMATION FROM EXCÉLSIOR