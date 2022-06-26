Jennifer Lopez’s is super cool

We don’t know if one is enough silk shirt to get the same glow as Jennifer Lopez but it seems like an excellent starting point. The star doesn’t stop for a moment and she recently shared a real diva video on Instagram, Jennifer Lopez heads to her private jet in a perfect airport look, ethereal in her own silk pajamas in which the long-sleeved shirt is the absolute protagonist. Loose hair that falls to the shoulders, intense look and a gorgeous shirt which seemed to us the perfect inspiration for all the elegant (and sensual) office looks to wear for Summer 2022. Let’s face it, the silk shirt it is one of the most loved essentials ever. Timeless and intergenerational garment, the shirt, even after decades, retains its charm, returning every year to the leading role of the summer.

The silk shirt has the great ability to give the wearer a new attitude and self confidence. We love Jennifer Lopez for her chameleonic style that ranges from sensual and impactful looks worn on stage to long, comfortable and bon ton dresses to stroll the streets of Beverly Hills. Now the star returns to amaze us with one shirt hyper feminine and classic silk perfect also for the office. JLo posed wearing a textbook look, the shirt from the very smooth fabric it caresses the skin enhanced by the beauty of the pajamas suit. The coordinated set is signed by Nahmias and is characterized by a silk suit printed with hummingbirds, confirming once again that pajamas are also worn – and above all – outside the home.

How to wear Jennifer Lopez’s shirt?

The pop icon let herself be filmed aboard her private jet in a coordinated suit. The combination, which might seem perfect for the home, gains boldness in full JLo style with white platform shoes. The décolletées model is characterized by its round toe and thin straps that tie at the ankle with a retro finish. JLo also wears a leather handbag and large sunglasses that add the finishing touch to the look. In combination, the actress chooses another accessory: a pair of golden hoop earrings to illuminate her face. To be combined with white linen trousers, denim Bermuda shorts and colorful pencil skirts, Jennifer Lopez’s shirt will love the full version.

