Jennifer López and Ben Affleck secretly marry, this has been their luxurious wedding

DIt is of what Jennifer Lopez resume his relationship with Ben Affleckthe couple has lived in a constant fairy tale. A story that could not end badly in any way, like when they told us when we were little, “and they lived happily, and ate partridges. End”.

That story ending, in real life, is usually translated into a dream weddinglike the one the singer and actor have just experienced in Georgia, surrounded by family and loved ones.

Affleck and J-Lo’s luxurious wedding in the middle of nature

To get married, the Hollywood couple chose The Ritz-Reynolds Hotel on Lake Oconee, Georgia. There, the two lovers celebrated an intimate ceremony in the middle of the forest, among trees and a large lake inside a luxury resort. Come on, a link of absolute fantasy.

Known faces from the lives of the contracting parties, such as the singer, did not miss the appointment Mark Anthonyex-partner of J-Lo and father of her two children.

At the moment, there are no official photos or more details about the link, since from the beginning it was something secret, without press. Be that as it may, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have shown the whole world that second chances, with love and effort, work.