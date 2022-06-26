Jennifer Lawrence revealed why working with Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet was “hell”

Jennifer Lawrence with Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet in Don’t Look Up.

Jennifer Lawrence surprised with his statements about the filming of Don’t Look Up, the new big bet Netflixwhich brings together renowned figures such as meryl streep, Ariana Grande, Chris Evans, Leonardo Dicaprio Y Timothee Chalamet. The famous actress returned to the screen after two years away from acting and she confessed that she did not have a good time with two of her companions. “It was hell”he remarked.

Jennifer Lawrence on The Late Show.

Jennifer Lawrence on The Late Show.

invited to The Late Show, The 31-year-old star revealed that on the first day of filming, in the midst of a pandemic, she experienced a series of situations that led to it not being a great start, at least for her. “I only remember being in absolute misery”began by recounting the protagonist of Mockingjay versus Stephen Colbertthe driver of the cycle.

In photos: Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio turned heads on the red carpet

Promptly, talked about two colleagues who they made her live a chaotic day: “I don’t know what it was. Timothée was excited to be out of the house. I think it was the first scene of him. Leo had chosen the song that was playing in the car and it was like: ‘You know, this song was about, you know, blah, blah, blah…'”, he recalled, later admitting: “It was hell”.

Despite these bad experiences of the first meeting with the actors, with whom he had never worked, as he progressed filming teamwork became “great”as described by the actress, due to the trajectories of her colleagues and the good company.

Jennifer Lawrence spoke about the relationship of her castmates.

Jennifer Lawrence spoke about the relationship of her castmates.

However, Lawrence did not skimp on details about what it was like to have to share a set with well-known figures, such as meryl streep. the protagonist of Joy: the name of success sought not to disturb or bother the award-winning actress at any time. “My biggest concern was that I didn’t want to disturb”, he confided, adding: “That is my worst nightmare. Then -she clarified- I will only speak if they speak to me, and I will be the least annoying person in the room.

Continue reading the story

As advanced by the platform streaming, don’t look up It will be released on December 24, before Christmas.

return to acting

Having decided to stay away from the big screen, Jennifer Lawrence chose a promising proposal to reshoot and resume your professional career.

In 2018, the actress decided to stop acting, but it was not a retirement but a break after a series of hectic years in which she had great success.

During this latest sabbatical, Jennifer admitted that decided to dedicate himself to making a more homely life. “I took a break and no one really cared, and she was cool and I liked her. I feel like she could be part of the world again without the flashes,” she stated.