Jason Momoa calls for action to preserve the oceans with a strong speech

The American actor Jason Momoa, who plays the superhero Aquaman in the cinema, called on Sunday to act in favor of the preservation of marine resources, before the opening of a UN conference in Lisbon on the defense of the oceans.

“The oceans need us”declared at an event that brought together a hundred young people from around the world in Lisbon to discuss actions to expand and accelerate the action of new generations in favor of the oceans.

“We must try to repair the damage we have done,” because “without a healthy ocean, our planet as we know it will no longer exist,” he stressed.

Jason Momoa, who became famous thanks to his role as a superhero of the seas, participated in the closing session of the youth and innovation forum, which took place on Sunday on a beach in Carcavelos, about twenty kilometers from Lisbon.

The actor and the young delegates later met with the Portuguese President, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, and the Secretary General of the United Nations, the Portuguese Antonio Guterres, who condemned the slow decision-making of political leaders to preserve the oceans.

“We are moving very slowly,” Guterres lamented, adding that it is time to “seriously condemn” this inertia and take action.

