its evolution in 20 photos that are pure magic

At 32 years old, Emma Watson is the answer to the question: what would happen if Lisa Simpson was real and had also dedicated herself to acting? It’s hard for you to know her because as a child she started playing Hermione Granger in only eight movies. Harry Potter that very few people saw, based on seven books of Harry Potter hardly anyone read. That is why we are writing these lines: so that you can finally put a face to it.

By the time she turned 16, her peers Daniel Radcliffe and Ruper Grint had already expressed their desire to continue their future acting careers, but she wanted more: “I love acting, but there are many other things I would like to do”. And go if he has done them. In addition to appearing in blockbusters as Beauty and the Beast either little womenhas studied and got grades, has been a model and above all, has spoken loud and clear about important issues.

In 2014, she was appointed UN Women Goodwill Ambassador and helped launch the HeForShe movement, which asks men to advocate for gender equality. His speech to the United Nations that year has been viewed more than five million times on YouTube and in 2015, the magazine Time named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Fashion icon, as you will see below, with the same ease as the protagonist of memes, Emma Watson is for an immensity of fans all a role model with his head on his shoulders and a heart to match. And that’s why we wanted to dedicate this photo gallery to her, showing her evolution from girl-actress to woman-who-wants-to-change-the-world.

But first, a few quick facts about her so you don’t leave this article feeling like you haven’t learned! interesting things about emma watson! Did you know that although she is British, she was actually born in Paris? That she loves to write journals and she has over 30 about yoga, dreams, people she has met and advice she has received? Or that her favorite book of Harry Potter it is The prisoner of Azkaban?

Well, with these data dispatched, we are going to immerse ourselves chronologically in the life of the actress, accompanying each photo with an inspiring quote from her own handwriting. Esquire always gives more!