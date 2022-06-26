It is revealed how much money Tom Cruise has earned for each movie

How many times have you wished you knew how much celebrities earn so you can lead those dream lives? We do not hide: there have been many times that we have wanted to know the amount of money that our favorite celebrities accumulate in their current accounts. This week, a platform calculated how much money Shakira must have saved and her assets are around 300 million euros. And now, the ‘Just Jared’ outlet has revealed the salaries of one of Hollywood’s best-known stars: Tom Cruise. The actor is one of the most famous men in the world and has made dozens of movies throughout his life, so we imagined that he had to accumulate a large amount of money, and that for each movie, he charged a pasture, but not so much. Pay attention to the pasta that Tom Cruise acquired for the following tapes from smallest to largest amount:

‘Risk Business’ (1983): $75,000.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ (1986): 2 million dollars.

‘Days of Thunder’ (1990): 9 million dollars.

‘Night and day’ (2010): 11 million dollars.

‘The Firm’ (1993): 12 million dollars.

‘A Few Good Men’ (1992): $12.5 million.

‘A very distant horizon’ (1992): 13 million dollars.

‘Confessions of a vampire’ (1994): 15 million dollars.

‘Valkyrie’ (2008): 20 million dollars.

‘Vanilla Sky’ (2001): 20 million dollars.

‘Eyes Wide Shut’ (1999): 20 million dollars.

‘Love and challenge’ (1996): 20 million dollars.

‘The Last Samurai’ (2003): $25 million.

‘Minority Report’ (2002): 25 million dollars.

‘Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation’ (2015): 25 million dollars + an undeclared part.

‘Mission Impossible: Fallout’ (2018): 28 million dollars + an undeclared part.

‘Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol’ (2011): 70 million dollars.

‘Mission Impossible 2’ (2000): 75 million dollars.

‘Mission Impossible 3’ (2006): 75 million dollars.

‘The War of the Worlds’ (2005): 100 million dollars.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ (2022): Between 100 and 200 million dollars.

As they say, Tom Cruise decided not to receive a certain salary for his performance in the movie ‘War of the Worlds’, but instead, he acquired to keep 20% of the profits. This film grossed 603 million dollars at the worldwide box office, in addition to earning extra money from DVD sales, rentals, television licenses, etc. So it’s estimated that Tom walked away with $100 million in the end.

‘Variety’ reports that Tom earned only 13 million dollars for his salary in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ (2022). It is also said that he takes between 10 and 20% of the net income of the theaters. The movie is about to hit $1 billion at the worldwide box office and it doesn’t look like it’s slowing down.

