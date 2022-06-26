Is it a penis? Mineros de Zacatecas presented a jersey with a curious error

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 06.26.2022 13:16:45





The presentation of the new uniforms It is usually the most anticipated by fans because they are the colors and design that will be defended for a whole year hoping to obtain the best results. The Miners from Zacatecas of the MX Expansion League They revealed their new shirt on social networks, but what they did not count on is that they would become viral by the back wall where they were presented.

The Zacatecan team showed the new local and away shirts on social networks with a couple of elegant designs that were approved by the majority of the followers, however, what really stole the attention and became viral tweet is that someone discovered a penis drawn on the wall behind the model in the Miners uniform.

Viral news linked to soccer

Showing the away kit in white with red accents, Twitter users found the drawing of the reproductive limb on the blue wallright next to the model’s elbow, a fact that went viral generating funny comments about it.

“Has no one noticed that in the photo of the visitor’s jersey there is a p * nche p * to drawn on the wall?” Was the message of an account that alerted hundreds of users, who responded with emojis of laughter.

In fact, their own Miners mocked this “fail” using it to say that they are “The Mere…”, in response to a user who told them that their new shirt was pretty “cool”, to put it decently.

Zacatecas miners was the team that opened the activities of the Apertura 2022 of the Expansion League, beating Celaya by a minimum last Friday, June 24 with a solitary goal by José Cobián at minute 67.

​