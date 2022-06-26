Interview with Polo Morin – SOYDECINE.COM

The Mexican Pole Morin he still needs to be pinched twice to believe that his name will appear in the credits of the international production Red White & Royal Bluean adaptation of the author’s book of the same name Casey McQuistonand that Amazon Prime Video will bring to the small screen.

Polo’s name had already echoed on the international scene after his participation as Chema Lazcano in the successful Netflix series, who killed sarahtop 1 in numerous countries, including the United States, which made them turn their eyes towards the young man, who as a child was in charge of organizing Christmas pastorelas at his school.

“It was a moment of luck and good timing. They were looking for Mexican talent, since one of the protagonists (Taylor Zakhar Pérez) is of Mexican origin. So, when the Red White & Royal Blue team turned their eyes to the country, there was the first season of who killed sarah on Netflix and they liked my work. I was called in for an audition, through my management agency in Los Angeles.”tells Soydecine.

embrace diversity

the best seller Red White & Royal Blue He went around the world for being a benchmark in embracing love and above all diversity. For Polo, one of the aspects that most excites him about the project is that the inclusion of Latinos in the Hollywood world is being achieved.

The production, with a top-notch cast, is about the love story between Alex Claremont-Díaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez, The Kissing Booth 2)- son of the President of the United States (whom he gives life umma thurman, pulp fiction)- and Prince Henry, played by Nicholas Galitzine (cinderella). The narrative resorts to the fact that from hate to love there is a step.

the filmmaker matthew lopez (The Inheritance) will direct the film and also signed the script, in which in addition to Thurman, other actors of the caliber of CliftonCollins Jr. (Westworld), Stephen Fry (The Dropout), sarah shahi (Sex/Life) Y Rachel Hilson (Winning Time), among others.

Hope is the last thing you lose

“To be honest, I had given it up. You know, sometimes you don’t believe yourself enough. However, I really wanted the casting. I also worked with a coach to polish my accent in English. After many call backs, they gave me the news. It was not an easy process, but the effort was worth it. I’m excited. The expectation is very great and then to fulfill it! It’s an experience I’ve always wanted to have.”expresses and proudly shows his now bedside book, Red White & Royal Blue.

At the moment, he cannot talk about his character, but he says that only in the process they have been around five months and filming has not yet started. Linked to the latter, the interpreter highlights that the discipline and preparation prior to arriving on the set are what define a good actor: “You have to be professional. It’s not that they give you the script, you read it, you get it all out and that’s it. Most of the work is preliminary. That is what I take with me and what I have learned in this profession”.

“A tennis match”

Regarding whether this project could, at the moment, be considered the most challenging that he faces, he affirms that he has been fortunate to develop a career full of challenges. The next August 14 premieres on Netflix where there was fireanother production in which he shares a cast with Emerald Pimentel (beauty and the beasts) and Ivan Amozurrutia (Juana’s Revenge), among other actors of the Mexican scene.

What do you like most about the character you play in where there was fire it’s just not as good as it seems. He apparently has a psychological illness and that makes it more complex. “When I want to audition for a villainous character, I’m often told that I have a good-boy face. I would love to one day be able to bring a psychopath to life.” expresses and laughs.

For Morín, acting is like a tennis match. When there are good players on both sides, one always wins. One of his best trainers was the Mexican actress Silvia Navarrowith whom he worked on the soap opera for Televisa, My heart is yours.

Coming soon, he’ll be on the court with the magnificent umma thurmanin Red White & Royal Blue. And, one day, she would “blow his mind” to play a doubles with meryl streep, Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet Y Natalie Portmanamong others.