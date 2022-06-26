In process 5 complaints against Jesús Estrada: FGE Sinaloa

Culiacán, Sinaloa.- The Attorney General of the State of Sinaloa announced this Tuesday, that they are currently in the process of investigation five complaints against the Municipal President of Culiacán, Jesús Estrada Ferreiro for probable acts of corruption in the management of resources and that up to now no person has been charged.

This was reported by Nereyda Avilez, prosecutor for the Fight against Corruption, during the press conference headed by Sara Bruna Quiñonez Estrada, head of the FGE.

“Five complaints have been received in the anti-corruption prosecutor’s office, however it is prudent to point out that the complaints are against probable acts of corruption, management of resources of the Culiacán City Council,” said Avilez.

He indicated that currently it is not possible to specify that the complaints are against a specific person, since the corresponding procedures are still being carried out.

“In what is being investigated, we are trying to integrate these four investigation folders as soon as possible, it is not possible right now to charge a specific person or tell them how many could be involved, why? let us remember that the investigation of the complaints, of the facts that are reported, does not necessarily imply a judicialization”, mentioned the anti-corruption prosecutor.

He added that “the purpose is to clarify, that is to say to investigate and resolve accordingly, if we prove the existence of an act that the law qualifies as a crime and the probability that one or more people committed it, criminal action will be taken.”

He reiterated that they are currently in the investigation stage and “we are going to act on what these investigations derive.”

He pointed out that of these complaints, two were filed by citizens, two by the Superior State Audit Office and one complaint by the Federation of Lawyers.

“Rest assured that if derived from these four investigation folders, derived from the accreditation of a fact that the law qualifies as a crime and the probability that some person has jurisdiction, they participated, then of course it would lead to a request for provenance before the State Congress, at this moment I am not yet able to do so”, stated Nereyda Avilez.

He pointed out that in a complaint there are 28 observations, “I could not tell you, but basically it is adjudications, it is what we have been analyzing the most, but I repeat at this time we are in the process.”

It was also announced that a complaint has been received by the Collective of Municipal Police Widows, against Jesús Estrada for the alleged crime of abuse of authority and discrimination; They indicated that said complaint was received a month and a half ago and is under investigation.