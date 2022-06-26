“I want my medicine to be legal”

Eva Cortina is 41 years old and has been taking cannabis for several years to relieve the severe pain caused by endometriosis. She takes it despite being reproached even by some family and friends.”It’s stigmatizing, but now it’s my medicine, for me it’s one more therapeutic option” in the face of daily pain without a cure, she explains.

Patients like Eva or Pilar Arranz, who takes it to relieve muscle stiffness and pain due to multiple sclerosis, will undoubtedly benefit from the regulation of the medicinal use of cannabis, which was given the green light last Tuesday by a congressional subcommittee of the Deputies and that must be a reality in six months.





“On Tuesday I was happy,” says Eva. “It’s a hope, because what I want is for my medicine to be legal, for it to stop being illegal,” adds Pilar, both from Madrid. More than 300,000 Spaniards take cannabis for therapeutic purposes, estimates the Spanish Observatory of Medicinal Cannabis, a platform of patient entities, doctors and researchers that has promoted recognition of its use.

Through the president of the Observatory, Carola Pérez, Eva came to cannabis, after coinciding in a course and in the association Dosemociones. Eva also chairs Moviendospain, an association of people affected by endometriosis. “We don’t talk about medication, if someone asks, we refer them to specialists,” she says. But the word of mouth about the therapeutic properties of cannabis has been going on for more than 20 years, when patients with AIDS or cancer began to claim it, who discovered that it relieved the pain and nausea and vomiting of chemotherapy.





Advocates of therapeutic cannabis claim that it relieves symptoms of some 30 pathologies. “It bothers me that they say that scientific evidence of its efficacy is lacking; use is allowed in many countries, to be studied further. And if people find it effective, why not regulate it instead of condemning us to be illegal or illegal? With cannabis, I save the health system thousands of euros in drugs and visits”, indicates Pilar Arranz.

Eva’s endometriosis (she has also been diagnosed with fibromyalgia and chronic fatigue) is not curable. She has had two surgeries in seven years; she continues with a more or less intense pain, but daily (they have recognized permanent disability). She explains that she was afraid of cannabis because drugs made from morphine and fentanyl (the opiate that has caused the great addiction crisis in the US) created addiction and almost killed her. Cannabis was “as a last resort” and she now assures that with it she has managed to reduce the doses of other medications.

He has had some “slump” depending on the variety or quantity, but he does not see any negative effects. It reduces the pain, gives her more appetite and sleep, when the pain does not let her sleep more than three hours in a row.

Leads to taking fewer drugs

Pilar, 57, also attributes to cannabis the great reduction in the drugs she took, down to 23 pills a day. She now takes a couple of medications for progressive multiple sclerosis, diagnosed 14 years ago, but which still allows her to go swimming one day or live alone. She is convinced that, to a large extent, it is the work of cannabis, which relieves her. She would surely be able to access the derived drug (Sativex), authorized for her illness, but she prefers a more natural use, of the plant’s flower (bud).

Eva usually takes cannabis once in the morning, in the afternoon and at night; Pilar, two to four times a day and from time to time for three or four days, “without addiction,” she says. They use minimal amounts, “half a thimble”, Pilar points out, usually vaporized (“I bought a specific vaporizer in Germany”, she explains) or in drops of oil. There are patients who smoke it.



Most do not like to give details because for many, access is in the illegal market, which does not offer product guarantees. The cultivation of the plant is delicate. There are those who resort to therapeutic cannabis clubs to obtain it. The CBD compound (cannabiol), which is considered not very psychoactive, is marketed in some products (even cosmetics). THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), the main psychoactive, is much more restricted.





read also

Joseph Corbella

The regulation should facilitate access to standardized products, although the favorable report from Congress does not indicate what will be authorized (if the flower, if what extracts and preparations). You will need a prescription to buy the products, especially through hospitals, although the door is opened for sale in the pharmacy network. Arranz is confident that the regulation will allow “more studies to be carried out and that they can help more people.”



A plant with benefits and risks

What is. The cannabis sativa plant contains more than one hundred active ingredients, which have effects on the body. Marijuana and hashish come from it, the two most consumed illegal drugs in Spain. PP and VOX used this argument in Congress, pointing out that regulating medicinal use may encourage greater use of both drugs.

Legal or illegal? The trade of both drugs is illegal in Spain, but the cultivation and personal use of cannabis is decriminalized. And there are several companies authorized to produce and export it for medicinal use already regulated in other countries.

Benefits and risks. Patients defend the therapeutic properties of cannabis, but it is also an addictive substance and, especially THC, is related to cognitive alterations (such as reaction time and motor coordination) or cardiac effects, on memory or psychoses. There are more reasons to study and regulate it and ensure safer dosages, say its advocates.

Two legal drugs. Only two cannabis-derived medicines are authorized in Spain, with a medical prescription: Sativex (with CBD and THC) and Epidyolex (with CBD), indicated respectively for cases of sclerosis and rare syndromes linked to epilepsy. Usage is limited. Two synthetic THC-based anti-nausea and vomiting drugs, nabilone (Cesamet) and dronabinol (Marinol), are also used in some cases.