“I owe my career to Thor, I’ll be back until they kick me out”

The July 6 will be released in theaters Thor: Love and Thunder the fourth chapter dedicated to the adventures of the God of Thunder played by Chris Hemsworth . In the film, in addition to the presence of Natalie Portman how Jane Foster (who will be able to lift Mjolnir), we’ll review Jaimie Alexander in the role of Lady Sif (after his mysterious absence in Thor: Ragnarok) And Chris Pratt in the role of Peter Quill / Star-Lordalong with the other Guardians of the Galaxy.

During an interview with Extra, Chris Hemsworth paused to reflect on his future in the MCU:

Whenever I play Thor I think: ‘This is the last time they let me do it’, but then it doesn’t. So the truth is, I don’t know. I love him, I love everything about the character and this new direction that we have taken. I’ll be back until they chase me away. My whole career was born thanks to this character, so returning to interpret him under different directors and different directions is an absolute joy.

We’ll see what happens. I think it’s also okay to listen to the fans, see their reaction to this film and hear what they would like to see in the future. I would accept anything that is fun and interesting. This has been my experience with Marvel so far, and I want to continue on that path.