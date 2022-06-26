“I love to reinterpret Britney Spears” – Corriere.it

from Chiara Maffioletti

the first album of the almost 18-year-old singer and musician has been released: The cover in braille, a gift for blind people like me

one apparition was enough. A few minutes at the piano, singing next to his dad Stefano – in the TV program he hosts with Valentina Cenni, Via dei crazy number 0 -, have transformed Frida Bollani into one of the most appreciated talents. In addition to enchanting her with her crystalline voice, he taught her a life lesson when she called her low vision a gift. So much so that now, not even 18 years old – she will turn 18 September – she celebrates her first album, First tour. Indeed, many things have changed in recent times, she explains.

Well, we didn’t expect that. Not at these levels. it was an explosion. Then, after a year, you almost get used to it, she jokes.

His first album has just been released.

The idea was born to leave a memory to those who came to listen to me live: a live record, recorded during my first tour. nice to know that you can physically take this memory home with you.

He wanted the cover to also be written in Braille.

I have been visually impaired from birth, so the only language, both for scores and for texts, for me is Braille, which is why I had to learn to read and write a year before the others. I wanted to give a small gift to blind people like me, or to sighted people who plan to study Braille … because there are, even in my family they tried … In short, I wanted to make the record more accessible to who does not see us, precisely because it was a memory.

very young, yet she doesn’t like the idea of ​​the digital record.

In fact, I’m the first to listen to music almost only digitally. For the physicality of the disks it is not lost: I have a lot of physical disks in the house.

I strongly wanted all three Ariana Grande records in physical format. I think I’m the only one of my generation to prefer them.

You wouldn’t say she’s a fan of Ariana Grande …

But yes, I had a period when I was very, I also went to one of his concerts. For me she has a great voice, a great singer. Some of her songs may be a bit questionable, but I focus a lot on her sounds and her sounds are cool.

Did you also edit those on your album?

I took care of the artistic part but I also went to the studio. The sound engineer who mixed the record in London worked with the Rolling Stones and U2: for me it was a dream come true.

Speaking of dreams, in three months I will come of age. What effect does it have on her?

It is close, I really can’t wait to take this weight off my life. At the moment everything is based on the responsibility of my parents, who have to sign consents, releases … my mom goes out of her way to be present at all the concerts.

Mom (Petra Magoni) and dad are artists. You too. His brother?

He always wanted to distinguish himself from the rest of the family: he just finished the academy of character design for video games, he creates the characters, so he wants to distinguish but he is still the artist.

President Mattarella wanted it at the Quirinale.

Playing at the Quirinale was the only moment in which I was agitated, authentic performance anxiety. When Mattarella complimented me I only managed to say thank you, I had no words.

Which song on your album are you most connected to?

The cover of Toxic by Britney Spears. The idea to reinterpret it was by Frankie hi-nrg. She had told me: make a ballad, piano and voice version of it. In fact it seems to better express the meaning of the text.

Not only Ariana Grande, she covers Britney Spears and has Frankie hi-nrg as a friend. How many surprises.

Everything has its beautiful, subjective aspects, regardless of genre or all the stakes we invent to try to categorize music. For me only one concept works: I like a song or not. Gender just doesn’t matter.

I don’t consider myself famous and not even a word that I like. My mom always says a sentence: you have to be good, not famous.