I announce from Man United

Cristiano Ronaldo is a forward who is making Manchester United worry: the Rome hypothesis and the unexpected detail. What’s new and what could happen.

The Manchester United will face next season’s Premier League after finishing the previous one in sixth place in the standings. None Champions to play for the Portuguese champion and space toEuropa League for the Red Devils. Now there is something new that could change everything, as well as continue along the lines of the latest rumors.

The forward with a past in the Juventus drives the fans of the Rome for some situations, however, now is the time to know what the intentions of Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of next season. There is really a lot at stake and this can only exalt those who follow the football exploits of CR7.

Rome and the Cristiano Ronaldo hypothesis, the details

The transfer market can always hold big surprises, but the Manchester United he would have spoken clearly on the matter Ronaldo. The striker is not considered a player for sale and there would be no negotiations underway to sell him. To report the news is Fabrizio Romano, a journalist of Sky Sports.

The mister Erik ten Hag he would open to the hypothesis of his stay in the club. The coach could therefore count on the player who has extensive experience in the Premier League and in European competitions. A kind of cold shower for the A league and in particular for José Mourinho and Rome.

There track getting to the 37-year-old was already complicated for the family’s society Friedkin, now it could completely go away given United’s open to the sample. The Italian track moves away and the English one is back in vogue, but beware of any surprises that are never lacking in the market phase.