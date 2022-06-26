“I already have symptoms of burnout”

One month has passed since the taking over of vacancies by the new MIR promotion, so the doctors have faced the first weeks of residency in the corresponding hospitals and have experienced the shifts or famous ‘afternoons’, depending on the assigned specialty. An experience that is not proving positive for all future specialists. So much so that, as explained by a R1 of Preventive Medicine of a popular hospital in Madrid, this short period of time has been enough to consider whether made the right decision when choosing the path of the MIR.

In statements to Medical Writingthis doctor maintains that the burden of patients by Covid-19 is being “very high” and that the hospital center is facing a “true” seventh wave. “I leave the hospital and I wonder if this is really what I want to do. I have symptoms of burnout that make you doubt even about your decisions, and I’ve only been here a month”, he laments.

The doctor, who chose Preventiva “because of the social perspective of the specialty”, acknowledges that the experience is not only making him doubt the chosen area, but also the performance of the MIR. “I have colleagues who have gone to Foreign and enjoy some much better working conditionsso you ask yourself if you have made the right decision”, he adds.



The Covid-19 ‘stains’ the first weeks MIR

“We are totally paralyzed. we had to cancel all cancer surgeries because there are no beds. There is no possibility that, after this intervention, the patient will have a bed”, she remarks, emphasizing that “many services” have had to be transformed into covid care units. “It is very serious and we feel like crying because, after so many waves, we have the hospital frozen again,” says this doctor, who assures that the situation is “very worrying”.

However, the experience is not being equally bitter for all residents. Beatrice Garciathe fourth highest order number of the MIR 2022 exam, states that these weeks have been very rewarding as a resident of Anesthesiology and Resuscitation in La Fe. The doctor assures that, although she has not yet been able to function in her area, all the R1 have received a great welcome from colleagues in the service and attached doctors, for which they have felt “very protected”.

According to nuances, he has already faced his first emergency room guards; a “hard” experience in which she felt “somewhat lost”. “It has not given us time to study carefully, but I know that the training aspect will be positive,” she stresses.

The first contact with the residence is also enriching for Paula Berigueteresident of Hematology. “Right now I’m rotating in Internal Medicine. When you start the residency you realize that the Medicine career has many training deficiencies. But, in a week, you gain a lot of ease with the patients, with the computer systems and even with the treatments”, she explains, pointing out that she feels “more located” and “happy” every day in the assigned hospital.

Berigüete, who feels “very supported” by her deputy, has also experienced the first shift in the Emergency Room. “The supervision was absolute; my deputy stayed with me most of the night. The teaching part was more complicated because it was a shift with a lot of workload due to covid, ”she says, although she acknowledges the hardship and stress that these shifts entail.